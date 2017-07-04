Indo-Australian boxer Pradeep Singh Sihag issues open challenge to Vijender Singh

Known as The Indian Warrior, Pradeep Singh Sihag has won three major titles.

Pradeep Singh Sihag

What’s the story?

Indo-Australian boxer Pradeep Singh Sihag has thrown an open challenge to Vijender Singh, the amateur-turned-professional boxer.

“I’m throwing an open challenge for the boxer, Vijender Singh, who has turned to professional boxing. It’s nothing personal. It’s not that we are enemies. In fact, we have always been friends. He is a senior to me and he is a very good boxer,” he said in a Facebook Live video.

“The reason for my challenge is that I have always wanted to box for my country and win medals. However, there was a lot of politics involved. Back in 2004, as a 17-year-old, I was there at the airport when a coach came and told me that I could not box because of an eye surgery I had undergone,” Sihag continued.

“It’s an open challenge for Vijender. If he is courageous enough, then he will fight me,” he added.

In case you didn’t know…

Sihag may not be a household name in India, but his achievements make him one of the most successful Indian boxers ever. Known as ‘The Indian Warrior’, he has won three major titles - WBC Asian middleweight, OPBF middleweight and PABA middleweight title – in professional boxing and was also awarded the best Victorian Boxer of the Year in 2006.

The heart of the matter

Pradeep Singh Sihag narrated the story on why he moved to Australia in 2004. Before that, he had represented India four times, and in important competitions like the Commonwealth Youth Games and the YMCA Games. However, days prior to the 2004 Commonwealth Youth Games, he was forced out of the team.

The coaches told Sihag that the eye surgery he had undergone had made him ineligible to box even though the doctor had given the green signal. He left the country five days after this incident, hoping to achieve his dream and travelled to Australia where the people recognised his talent.

What’s next?

Vijender Singh is scheduled to fight Chinese boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali in August. It will be interesting to see whether or not he accepts Sihag’s challenge.

Author’s take

Sihag was unfortunate to have been at the receiving end of a coach’s wrongdoing that almost cost him his dream. There are so many athletes in the country who has been ousted because of internal politics. To them, Sihag is an inspiration.

Had he been allowed to fight, who knows, maybe he would have been an Indian great in India and not Australia. For him, this fight is so much more than proving who is better. This is a fight for his rights and honour.

