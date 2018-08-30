International Pro Boxing Night Returns to Gurgaon

Indian Boxer Rajesh Kasana (Luka) with Jai Singh Shekhawat

30th August 2018, Gurgaon – Following a sold-out, action-packed fight card this past April in Panchkula, Royal Sports Promotion has announced that it will return with another world-class professional boxing event at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex in Gurugram on Saturday, September 15th 2018.

The event will be a complete package of action and entertainment as it will be hosted by Actor Rannvijay Singh followed by a performance by Punjabi singer Parmish Verma from Gaal na kadni fame, followed by flights.

“The town of Panchkula was so supportive of our venture into their community,” said Jai Singh Shekhawat, Founder Royal Sports Promotion. “Everyone from the residents to the elected officials to police and local businesses in Panchkula was a joy to work with. In the weeks following the event, the most common question I’d get was when we were coming back. Now, I have an answer for them – Saturday, September 15th at the Devi Lal Sports Complex.”

Boxing players from across India, Uzbekistan, China, Australia and Africa will be participating in the championship. The gates will open at 4.00 PM and officially broadcasted on NEO Sports from 6.30 PM – 9.30 PM.

Shri B. S. Sandhu, DGP, Haryana Police and Chief Guest of the event, said, “I really believe in RSP and what they are doing for Professional Boxing in India. I am really impressed with the way RSP is nurturing the raw talent and crafting them for future also providing an international platform to the Indian Boxers who don’t have facilities to grow themselves. I wish they attain all the success for future to fulfil the vision they have been working for since past many years.”

Actor and VJ Ranvijay Singh will be hosting this ground-breaking championship. “I am glad to be associated with such an opportunity. Sports and adventure have always been my forte and coming together with Royal Sports Promotions to promote Professional Boxing in India is a privilege in order to make it a main-stream sport, providing it with the value it deserves.” Said Ranvijay, during the announcement.

Royal Sports is working on Grass Root Development Plan with Boxing Federation of India which will start from next year, wherein Royal Sports has already tied up with 55,400 schools (private and public) in India and Bharat Scouts to promote boxing as a mainstream sport.

List of boxer and countries participating:

WBC World youth Lightweight Title 10 round contest

Rajesh Kumar “Luka”(IND) Vs Bright Ayala (Africa)

International Super bantam women 6 round contest.

Kirti Kumari (IND) Vs Neekz Johnson(AUS)

International Super weltter men’s 4 round contest

Sagar Narwat (IND) Vs Zhang tan (CHN)

International Lightweight men’s 4 round contest

Sachin Dekwal (IND) Vs Zi jie Shang (CHN)

Interstate men’s 6 round contest

Vikas Singh Vs Ravinder Sandhu

Interstate's 4 round contest

Sunil Siwach Vs Rakesh Lohchab

Interstate men’s 4 round contest

Ankush Hudda Vs Shiva

Royal Sports Promotions Pvt. Ltd. was officially established in 2016 with the vision to search and cultivate new talent for Professional Boxing in India, many years before the guidelines came into action. RSP, the affiliated promoter is a Premier Sports, Talent Hunt and Sports Infrastructure Company.

Royal Sports Promotions contain many national as well as international tie-ups and affiliations – like that of Asian Boxing Federation and being official promoters of World Boxing Council (WBC) making RSP an industry leader.

RSP is not only promoting professional boxing in Indian but also developing students at grass-root level In association with Boxing Federation of India (BFI).