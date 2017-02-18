IOS Boxing Promotions signs Olympic stars Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar for professional boxing

Both the boxers will make their pro debut which is likely to happen in Mumbai on 1st April.

by Press Release News 18 Feb 2017, 16:19 IST

IOS Boxing promotions today signed a multi-year professional boxing agreement with Olympic Quarterfinalists boxers Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar. Both the boxers will make their pro debut which is likely to happen in Mumbai on 1st April. The fight night will see Akhil and Jitender’s return to the ring after a long time.

Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar, who are serving as Deputy Superintendent of police with Haryana Government have recently got the permission to turn professional.

Commonwealth Games 2006 Gold medalist and Beijing Olympics Quarterfinalist boxer Akhil Kumar, who spearheaded the Indian boxing contingent at numerous international tournaments for years, including World Cup (2008) where he won a bronze medal, Commonwealth Federation Boxing Championship (2005) where he grabbed another gold medal and Asian Championship is all set to begin his professional boxing journey with IOS Boxing Promotions.

The most experienced boxer has represented country in nearly 250 bouts during his amateur career.

Talking on his decision to turn pro, Akhil said, “I am very grateful to the authorities for granting me permission to turn towards pro boxing. It is going to be a very exciting new phase in my boxing career, with our promoter Neerav Tomar.” Akhil added, “I am looking forward to this new beginning in my boxing career, and will train hard to make my country proud and have a great professional boxing career.”

Olympian Jitender Kumar is another big name of Indian boxing who has signed up with IOS Boxing Promotions a multi-year pro-agreement. The 28-year old Bhiwani boxer who won bronze medal in Commonwealth Games 2006 is currently serving as deputy superintendent in Haryana Police. His achievements range from grabbing a bronze medal in the World Cup 2009, to another bronze in the Asian Championship 2007.

Jitender Kumar spoke on the occasion, “I am thankful to the government of Haryana. I am very excited about this new beginning in my life. Returning to the ring as a professional boxer is something very encouraging and motivating not just for me as a boxer but also all the youngsters around India who want to turn towards boxing.”

Neerav Tomar, Promoter, IOS Boxing Promotions spoke on the signing, “This signing shows, that we are going in the correct direction of pro boxing. I am thankful to the Government of Haryana for letting the senior boxers turn pro. Boxers like Akhil Kumar and Jitender Kumar are a big motivational factor for the sport of pro boxing in our country. This will encourage more and more people to come out and join the sport. Akhil and Jitender will make their debut very soon.”

IOS Boxing Promotions will also announce more big names for professional boxing in the coming week.