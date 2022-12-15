Jake Paul has about had it with accusations that he fixed his fight against Anderson Silva.

'The Problem Child' made his return to the ring in October on Showtime pay-per-view. The fight was his first in nearly a year, as he had been out of action since his highlight-reel knockout victory over Tyron Woodley in December 2021.

On his return, the YouTuber had the biggest test of his career as he faced former UFC Middleweight champion Anderson Silva. While the Brazilian was mostly known for his time in the UFC, he moved to boxing in 2021 and defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz.

In their main event in Arizona, the two men put on a show. Heading into the eighth and final round, Paul and Silva seemed to know that the frame was a must-win. Both men fought toe-to-toe, but it was the YouTuber who ended up scoring a knockdown.

The knockdown sealed the victory for Jake Paul as he went on to win by unanimous decision. However, the win didn't come without controversy. In the aftermath of the event, several viral videos came out accusing the fight of being fixed, and that Silva wasn't hit during the famous knockdown.

For his part, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has released a video through his promotional account showing all the angles of the knockdown. After taking a look at the film, it was clear the Brazilian was clearly rocked by the punch.

Watch the video below:

When will Jake Paul return to the ring?

Jake Paul is reportedly aiming for a return in February and has several possible opponents.

Since his victory over Anderson Silva, 'The Problem Child' has been making the rounds. He was ringside for Tommy Fury's return to Dubai, where the two got into an altercation. While there, he also had a staredown with Andrew Tate.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has been in talks to face both men in the past. 'TNT' was originally scheduled to fight Paul on two occasions, but withdrew through both contests on different occasions.

Ahead of his return, Jake Paul has hinted that he could face Fury, Tate, KSI, or seemingly anyone in the combat sports community. While there's no clear contender to lead the sweepstakes, the undefeated boxer has stated that an announcement will be made soon.

The undercard for Paul's return is already filling out as well. Earlier this week, it was announced that Ashton Sylve will be fighting in February.

Poll : 0 votes