Joe Rogan reveals reason why he considers Floyd Mayweather the best ever

Joe Rogan believes Floyd Mayweather is the best ever for his defensive prowess.

'Money' has been retired since a 2017 clash with Conor McGregor. In that outing in Las Vegas, Mayweather predictably picked up a TKO victory over 'The Notorious'. Following the stoppage win, the former champion retired.

He retired with a perfect professional record of 50-0, and more importantly, he retired without taking much damage. While Mayweather's early career saw him score many finishes with his blistering speed, he was forced to change his style.

In the mid-2000s, 'Pretty Boy Floyd' was replaced with 'Money'. The blistering combinations and hand speed were gone and replaced with a more defensive style. That speed was instead used to box circles around his opponents and avoid getting hit.

That change and the ability not to take much damage is why Joe Rogan believes Floyd Mayweather is the best ever. During a recent conversation with Punkie Johnson on his podcast, the two discussed the former boxer.

Praising the former champion, Rogan stated:

"That’s why for my money, Floyd Mayweather is the best ever because he’s the guy that got hit the least. He’s exactly the right amount of aggressive to win... The thing that’s crazy about Floyd is that he does stand right in your face. He does stand in your face and you still can’t hit him."

See his comments in the video below:

Does Floyd Mayweather still fight today?

Floyd Mayweather is still competing today, but not in a professional capacity.

While 'Money' retired in August 2017, he's routinely teased that he could one day return to the professional ranks. While Mayweather formally announced that he would never compete in a professional fight again earlier this year, he is still fighting.

However, he continues to fight in an exhibition capacity. Following Mike Tyson's exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020, other legends have followed in their footsteps, including Manny Pacquiao and Ricky Hatton.

While other legends have done one exhibition here and there, Mayweather has made it a new business strategy. Since 2019, he's competed in five exhibitions, going undefeated thus far.

He's now scheduled to return later this month in his first-ever bout in the U.K. Mayweather will headline a pay-per-view card against former Geordie Shore star and Bellator MMA veteran, Aaron Chalmers.

'The Joker' currently holds a 1-0 professional boxing record and will look to upset the 50-0 Floyd Mayweather on February 25.

