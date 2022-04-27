Lights out: the early 90s belonged to James Toney

James Toney is one of the greatest defensive boxers of all time. In the early 90s, Toney dominated a middleweight division that quietly rivals 'The Four Kings' era - Marvin Hagler, Tommy Hearns, Sugar Ray Leonard, and Roberto Duran - for its greatness.

Toney was out of place in the contemporary boxing world, retiring with nearly 100 bouts under his belt. He also brought back an old-school defensive technique known as the Philly Shell, which he perfected by studying films of boxing legends such as Ezzard Charles.

ʙᴏxɪɴɢ ᴛʀɪᴠɪᴀ ɢᴜʏ @BoxingTriviaGuy Bob Satterfield avoids the first two shots but Ezzard Charles finds his mark with the third. (1954) 🥊 Bob Satterfield avoids the first two shots but Ezzard Charles finds his mark with the third. (1954) 🥊 https://t.co/LIl56ReA07

James Toney was one of the most active boxers of the 1990s. He turned professional in 1988 and had 15 fights by 1990. By the end of 1995, he had over 50 fights under his belt. By 2000, he had 64 fights. His only losses at this point were to Roy Jones Jr., Montell Griffin and Drake Thadzi. Here's a look at some of Toney's greatest moments in the ring.

5. James Toney vs. Michael Nunn

On May 10, 1991, James Toney fought Michael Nunn in Davenport, Iowa. Nunn was a heavy hitter in the middleweight division. He turned professional in 1984 and racked up 20 fights by the end of 1986. In 1988, he won the IBF Middleweight Championship by knocking out Frank Tate.

In 1989 and 1990, he successfully defended his title against Sumbu Kalambay, Iran Barkley, Marlon Starling, and Donald Curry, all of whom were world champions.

Nunn had a record of 36-0 in 1991 when Toney challenged him for the title. Going into the fight, Toney was a 20-1 underdog. However, he wore the champion down with tight defense and well-placed shots, earning a TKO victory in the eleventh round. By defeating Nunn, Toney claimed his first world title.

Check out the full fight between Toney and Nunn here:

4. James Toney vs. Reggie Johnson

A month after winning the title, Toney defended it against Reggie Johnson. During the bout, Johnson became the first (and only person other than Roy Jones Jr.) to knock down Toney, who eventually secured a split decision victory with vicious combinations, relentless body shots, and tactical counterpunching.

MacIntosh Ross @punchingprof Reggie Johnson came razor close to taking the IBF middleweight title from James Toney. The judges scored it a split decision for Toney, 115-112, 114-113, 113-114. Many folks thought this knockdown should have put Johnson over the top Twenty-nine years ago, on June 29, 1991,Reggie Johnson came razor close to taking the IBF middleweight title fromJames Toney. The judges scored it a split decision for Toney, 115-112, 114-113, 113-114. Many folks thought this knockdown should have put Johnson over the top Twenty-nine years ago, on June 29, 1991, 🇺🇸 Reggie Johnson came razor close to taking the IBF middleweight title from 🇺🇸 James Toney. The judges scored it a split decision for Toney, 115-112, 114-113, 113-114. Many folks thought this knockdown should have put Johnson over the top https://t.co/Mgcm6mvD6U

Reggie Johnson is a two-division world champion. He also had tough bouts with Steve Collins and Roy Jones Jr. in the 90s. Johnson is one of only three people to have beaten Collins (the others being Mike McCallum and Sambu Kalambay).

The bout with Johnson is one of the many performances that demonstrated the incredible technical talent, athletic ability and intelligence that Toney possessed.

3. James Toney vs. Mike McCallum I

After defeating Johnson, Toney defended his title against Francesco Dell'Aquila in October of the same year. In December, he made another title defense against Mike McCallum, which became the first of a trilogy.

Toney vs. McCallum I is in the running for the greatest fights of all time - a forgotten classic. The fight took place in Atlantic City in 1991. After twelve rounds of technical masterwork by both fighters, the bout ended in a draw.

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag OTD 1991 - James Toney D 12 Mike McCallum at Convention Hall, Atlantic City. Retains IBF Middleweight Title. First of their three bouts. OTD 1991 - James Toney D 12 Mike McCallum at Convention Hall, Atlantic City. Retains IBF Middleweight Title. First of their three bouts. https://t.co/VfntG2BNjj

Mike McCallum, 'The Bodysnatcher,' is one of the top middleweights of the twentieth century. He turned professional in 1980 and fought the likes of Julian Jackson, Sumbu Kalambay, Steve Collins and Roy Jones Jr.

McCallum and Toney stood toe-to-toe for the duration of the fight without a lapse in technical judgment. The men put on what is likely the greatest demonstration of counterpunching exchanges ever caught on film.

2. James Toney vs. Mike McCallum 2

Toney and McCallum met again on August 29, 1992, in Reno, Nevada. Following the bout, Toney moved up to super middleweight, vacating his title. In the rematch with McCallum, Toney boxed more aggressively. It remained a tactical contest, however, with the two men trading body shots, jabs and sharp hooks.

1. James Toney vs. Iran Barkley

Iran Barkley [Instagram @iranbarkley_official]

In February 1993, at Caesers Palace, Toney made another title defense against Iran Barkley. The fight came just two months after a stoppage victory over Doug DeWitt, which was preceded by a majority decision victory over Mike McCallum in the rematch to their original bout.

Barkley is a three-division world champion. His record includes bouts against Tommy Hearns, Sumbu Kalambay, Roberto Duran, Nigel Benn, Michael Nunn, Robbie Sims and Trevor Berbick.

In 1988, Barkley won the WBC Middleweight Championship by knocking out Hearns in just three rounds. His next bout was awarded 'Fight of the Year' by Ring Magazine and saw Roberto Duran win a hard-fought victory over twelve rounds.

Toney won a TKO victory over Iran Barkley in the ninth round. Barry Thompkins, an ESPN commentator, said that Toney's performance was:

"As close, I believe, to perfection as you can be in a boxing match."

Ringside Seat @RingsideSeatMag OTD 1993 - James Toney TKO 9 Iran Barkley at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Wins IBF Super Middleweight Title. "The fight that James Toney fought against Iran Barkley was as close, I believe, to perfection as you can be in a boxing match." - ESPN Commentator Barry Thompkins OTD 1993 - James Toney TKO 9 Iran Barkley at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. Wins IBF Super Middleweight Title. "The fight that James Toney fought against Iran Barkley was as close, I believe, to perfection as you can be in a boxing match." - ESPN Commentator Barry Thompkins https://t.co/skCugicpbl

Edited by C. Naik