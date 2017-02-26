Boxing News: Manny Pacquiao to face Amir Khan

Amir Khan and Manny Pacquiao are set to battle.

The fight is official

What’s the story?

The welterweight clash that fans have been waiting for is finally happening. Filipino legend Manny Pacquiao and Brit boxer Amir Khan are set for a toe-to-toe in the United Arab Emirates, as per a tweet by Manny Pacquiao himself:

Negotiations between team Pacquiao and team Khan have come to terms for the April 23 bout as this is what the fans wanted. #PacquiaoKhan — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 26, 2017

Amir Khan also tweeted out the same from his account:

My team an I have agreed terms with Manny Pacquiao and his team for a super fight #pacquiaokhan #April23rd — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) February 26, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

Pacquiao, the welterweight title holder, was set to go to blows against Australia's Jeff Horn in Brisbane, Australia in April. It seems however that the fight fell apart. Top Rank chairman Bob Arum who promotes Pacquiao had previously told ESPN that:

“The Australian deal is not going to happen now because Manny is trying to get a fight done in the United Arab Emirates and the people there favor him fighting Amir Khan.”

Khan has not fought since he was knocked out by Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez during the middleweight WBC title fight in Las Vegas last year. He had previously told The Sun that he was recovering from an operation to repair a broken bone in his hand.

Khan was expected to undertake some tune-up fights to aid in his recovery. He was quoted by the Sun as saying:

“I’m going to start training and make sure my hand is fully recovered. I don’t want to rush into a fight at the end of this year. I want my next fight to be in Britain”

Meanwhile, Pacquiao’s promoter Bob Arum had remained sceptical about the fight, he was quoted by the ESPN as saying the following:

“Whether it will happen or not, I just don't know, because they have to come up with a large amount of money," Arum said. "Manny seems to believe they will come up with the money. I have some reservations whether it will happen or not. If the money comes up, I will aid and abet the fight happening. But right now, I'm holding my powder. I don't really know.”

Arum said that the money being offered was much more than what was being offered for the Brisbane duel, telling Australia's Courier Mail:

“What’s happening is that Manny is talking to these people in Dubai who have offered him an insane amount of money”

The heart of the matter

Now it does seem that the money and the negotiations have worked out as Manny Pacquiao and Amir Khan are finally set to go toe to toe against each other on April 23rd. Further details are still pending at this time.

Khan has been itching for a fight with either Floyd Mayweather or Pacquiao since the past several years. All three boxers have trained under Freddie Roach. Khan has been a sparring partner for Pacquiao according to a Joe Frazier biography.

Pacquiao seems to be looking forward to the fight. He had run a social media poll on who he should fight next. Khan came up tops getting 48 percent of the vote. Britain's Kell Brook came in next with 24 percent, while Australia's Jeff Horn only got 7 percent, despite the much-touted bout between the fighters.

Pacquiao, prior to confirming the fight, had tweeted out the following:

My team and I are in negotiations with Amir Khan for our next fight. Further announcement coming soon. #TeamPacquiao pic.twitter.com/nW5jpmwVJs — Manny Pacquiao (@mannypacquiao) February 23, 2017

The fight has now been confirmed and is scheduled to happen on the 23rd of April, 2017.

What's next?

The Welterweight fight will be happening on 23rd April. Further details haven’t been revealed yet but the fight promises to be an entertaining one with both boxers being wildly popular amongst boxing fans.

Sportskeeda’s take

Khan has been a supreme boxer, with little media attention. Pacquiao has been in the media spotlight, however, but he hasn’t had any high profile fights off late. A fight between the two would mean that Khan gets his limelight, and Pacquiao will keep his.

Whatever the motives are, and wherever the fight is held, boxing fans are in for an enthralling night.

