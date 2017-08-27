Conor McGregor's incredible response after loss to Mayweather showcases his sportsman's spirit

He gave credit to Mayweather for his win.

Mayweather won in what was a battle for the ages

What’s the story?

After ‘Money’ Mayweather put a victorious end to the most expensive game in all of sporting history with a technical knockout finish in Round 10, McGregor came out and spoke up about how he thought that the bout should have continued. He stated that he would have like to be put down by the man himself.

“I thought it was close though and I thought it was a little early of a stoppage,” McGregor said during the post-fight interview. “I get like that when I’m tired. I get a little wobbly and flowy. But get me into the corner and I’ll come back. And I’d like it to hit the floor."

He also showed his incredible sportsman spirit and admitted that he his opponent was better than him on the day, saying, "There’s a lot on the line here, (Byrd) should have let me keep going I thought, but fair play to (Mayweather).”

The context

The fight between Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather and Conor McGregor that took place on Saturday has justifiably been called the ‘Biggest Fight in Combat Sports History’. The match came to a sudden end in Round 10 after the referee called upon a technical knock out.

The heart of the matter

Although thousands came out to predict that Mayweather would win the match hands down, with only so many supporting the underdog, McGregor in this case, it has been remarkable to see how close the two were until the last round. Mayweather stayed patient in the first few rounds only to come out in full force and tire McGregor out in the end.

He also recalled the time where he was almost strangled on live TV and yet managed to make a comeback and goes on to know how much more fun it was in the squared circle with Mayweather. Given his past experience, he feels sure that he would have managed to regain his composure in the ring.

He went on to say that he was extremely fatigued but that wasn’t stopping him from thinking clearly. It just made his body feel wobbly and tired.

His statements do sound rational, but what is also important to note is that his stint in the last round of the match was a never-ending series of punches rained upon him by Mayweather clearly indicating the need to finish the match with a technical knock out.

What’s next?

Although ‘Money’ Mayweather has decided to go back into retirement after his 50th victory, McGregor plans to ask for a rematch with the man.

Author’s text

There is no doubt that the match that kept everyone sitting at the edge of the seat till the very end may have had a slightly sudden and disappointing ending. No matter he was the underdog, there were better odds on him winning and the head-to-head competition only added to the heat.