Adrenalin, Passion and Power - Mega Boxing’s Professional Fights Conclude with a Bang

23rd September 2019, New Delhi: Powered with tactical punches and knock-outs, India’s first non-league sports property in professional boxing – Mega Boxing concluded the September leg of its fight night at a powerful high. Professional boxers from across the globe came to the country to challenge Indian professional boxing stars under the expert guidance of well-known names in the international boxing fraternity, like - John Glozier, supervisor for the Professional Boxing Commission of New Zealand and Arden Eric Fatu, a referee of top repute.

Geeta Solanki: Bout Winner

RESULTS

1. Geeta Solanki won the bout by a TKO (Technical Knock Out) in the second round at 1 min 5 seconds against Shradha Jamliya

2. A high intensity knockout punch at 2 mins 38 seconds in the third round got Vivek Jagra a TKO (Technical Knock Out) win over opponent Ashish Ahlawat

3. Akashdeep Singh won by a unanimous decision with a score of 60-60-58 against Munish Sharma

4. Lalrinsana Tlau beat his opponent Digari Mahesh and won by a unanimous decision with a score of 60-60-60

5. Ramandeep Kaur won her bout by unanimous decision with a score of 60-60-60 against Saranyaphong Theinthong

6. Star Player Rajesh Lukka beat international boxer Ivor Lastrilla by a unanimous decision with a score of 79-80-80

Aditya Gulati from Mega Boxing said, “Despite certain challenges, we are overwhelmed by the response that we have received from boxing lovers across the country. Watching all these wonderful boxers give their best in the ring was like a dream come true for us. We strongly believe that as promoters of boxing it is our responsibility to ensure that we give each one of these fighters the best opportunities and never let their hard work go in vain. And this time around, I can proudly say that we did just that.”

Lukka

Rajesh Singh AKA Lukka, after winning a difficult bout added, “My preparation for every fight is like it is my last and that is how I keep my focus on defeating my opponent and giving it my best. My contender for this fight was extremely challenging and it was a challenge that I loved overcoming. I am extremely thankful to the Mega Boxing team for giving boxers like me an opportunity to showcase our skill at international platform and get recognised by the global fraternity.”

The loud echo of passionate cheering coupled with adrenalin rush and a hunger to win, fuelled every boxer’s performance - making them fight with intense desire, as if they were at war.

About Mega Boxing

Mega Boxing is India's first non-league sports property and a flag bearer of professional boxing in India. Mega Boxing is the conceptualisation of the parent company Bare Knuckled Promotions Pvt. Ltd. and is recognized by the WBO (World Boxing Organisation). Mega Boxing’s objective is to establish professional boxing as a premium sport by sourcing high-quality talent from India and abroad. Under the able leadership of boxing fanatics Aditya Gulati, Anirudh Pathak, Anirban Roy and Shailesh Singh, Mega Boxing launched itself through its first professional boxing fight night in November 2018 at DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram. As a step towards their ultimate goal of creating a one of its kind professional boxing platform for the nascent Indian market, Mega Boxing is bringing together over 13,000 boxers from across India. This property is envisioned on the lines of global fight sport properties such as WWE, UFC, ONE Championship.