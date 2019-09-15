Mega Boxing prepped up for its third fight night at DLF Promenade

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 9 // 15 Sep 2019, 13:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Image Courtesy: Mega Boxing

September, Delhi / NCR: Mega Boxing, India's first non-league Sports IP, announced the date for their third fight night in association with DLF Promenade, Everlast, Sportskeeda, O'cean Beverages, White Owl, Whatsup Life, Smoke House Delhi and Fortis Hospitals to be held on 21st September 2019. Their third event of the year would take place in DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi and will once again strengthen the connection between Indian Professional Boxing and International Professional Boxing.

Following the immense success of the last two events, this fight night will witness an exciting showdown of fourteen boxers including two international boxers. Mega Boxing is recognized by the World Boxing Organisation, Professional Boxing Commission and other top International bodies. The talented pugilists would compete in the presence of legendary boxer Chauncy Welliver and others.

Commenting on their upcoming show, Mr Aditya Gulati of Mega Boxing said, “We are thrilled to see the rising excitement of the Sport among the audience since the last two Shows. We are making an effort to encourage boxers to take up Professional Boxing as a career. We are thankful to DLF for organising the third show with us Everlast, PVR, Sportskeeda, Ocean Beverages, White Owl, Smoke House Delhi and Fortis Hospitals for being extremely supportive in our endeavour.”

This non-league Boxing I.P. has spread their Shows over the year comprising more than 60 boxers, who strive to win against each other in different bouts in an elimination-style set of matches to reach the finale. The winners will then prepare to fight in Vegas or such International platforms!

Image Courtesy: Mega Boxing

Men (top two)

Rajesh Lukka vs Ivor Latsrilla (8 rounds top card)

Akashdeep Singh Vs Munish Sharma (6 Rounds)

Digari Mahesh s Lalringsana (6 Rounds)

Advertisement

Vivek Jangra Vs Ashish Ahlawat (4 Rounds)

Women

Ranadeep Kaur Vs Saranyaphong Theinthog (6 rounds)

Geeta Solanki Vs Shradha Jamliya (4 Rounds)

Kamla Roka Vs Preeti Shah (4 Rounds)

About Mega Boxing

Mega Boxing is India's first non-league sports property and a flag bearer of Professional Boxing in India. Mega Boxing is a product of the parent company Bare Knuckled Promotions and is recognized by the WBO (World Boxing Organisation). Mega Boxing is set to establish professional boxing as a premium sporting property by sourcing high-quality talent from India and abroad. Under the able leadership of boxing fanatics Anirudh Pathak, Aditya Gulati, Anirban Roy, and Shailesh Singh, Mega Boxing launched itself through its first professional boxing fight night in November 2018 at DLF Cyber Hub, Gurugram. As a step towards their ultimate goal to create one of its kind professional boxing platforms for the nascent Indian market, Mega Boxing is bringing together over 14,000 boxers from across India. This property is envisioned on the lines of global fight sports properties such as WWE, UFC, One Championship.