Ahead of his return, Adrien Broner has called himself one of the greatest boxers ever.

'The Problem' has been out of action since a decision victory over Jovanie Santiago in February 2021. However, the win itself was a controversial one, as many believed that Broner deserved to lose on the judges' scorecards.

Prior to the victory over Santiago, Broner was winless in his last three bouts, losing to Manny Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia in that stretch.

Along with that, the champion has had a string of controversies outside the ring. Since 2016, Broner has been arrested several times and was jailed as recently as October 2021.

Nonetheless, Adrien Broner is now back on the comeback trail once again. The former champion recently left Showtime to sign with BLK Prime Boxing. The upstart promotion recently promoted Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan earlier this month.

On his return, Broner will face Ivan Redkach in February. The former champion feels confident and believes he's truly amongst the elite, not only of his era but of all time. During an interview with Brian Custer, he stated:

“I’m not just one of the elite. I’m one of the greats of all times. When I’m done, I’ll be in them books forever, man. I’ve done some [things] that not too many people have done in this sport. And I’m going to do more in this sport, so keep watching."

See his comments below (24:00):

Who is Adrien Broner's next opponent?

Adrien Broner will face Ivan Redkach on BLK Prime pay-per-view in February.

While 'The Problem' is one of the biggest stars in boxing despite his lack of recent success, 'El Terrible' doesn't earn as many headlines. Despite that, Redkach has been one of the top contenders in the light welterweight division for a while. However, this bout will be his welterweight debut.

However, the Ukrainian has suffered multiple high-profile losses recently. Redkach is coming off back-to-back losses to Danny Garcia and Regis Prograis. The latter bout took place on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren in April 2021.

With those high-profile losses, one has to expect Ivan Redkach to be a big underdog when he faces Adrien Broner next year. However, the Ukrainian is a tough opponent for just about anyone and will have a great shot at upsetting the former champion.

