"He's an animal" - Alan Shearer believes Tyson Fury can beat Anthony Joshua

Much like all fight fans around the world, Alan Shearer would love to see Tyson Fury lock horns with Anthony Joshua.

During an interview with IFL TV, Kugan Cassius asked Alan Shearer what fight he would like to see the most. The Newcastle United legend replied by saying he wanted to see Tyson Fury take on Anthony Joshua.

He also spoke about why he thinks Fury would win that matchup:

"I don't know, I mean I would think it'd be Tyson wouldn't it? He's an animal. Is there a kind way to be a animal? But yeah."

Take a look at the interview:

Alan Shearer was watching Lewis Ritson vs. Dejan Zlaticanin live at Newcastle's Utilita Arena. The Premier League record goalscorer spoke about the last time he attended a boxing event in Newcastle three years ago. He was at the Ritson vs. Zlaticanin event to see some of the local talent at the event and support them.

Tyson Fury is currently set to take on Dillian Whyte on April 23 in an All-British battle. 'The Body Snatcher' gets his long awaited title shot, and Fury gets to make his title defense against a top contender in the division.

Anthony Joshua, on the other hand, is looking to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch. If both 'AJ' and Fury can win their next fights, it could possibly set up an undisputed title fight between the two.

Tyson Fury sends a message to his fans ahead of his upcoming bout against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury sent a message to his fans via Frank Warren's Twitter account. 'The Gypsy King' is currently observing a social media blackout until his fight against Dillian Whyte. So, he sent a message to his fans through Frank Warren:

"Hey guys, Tyson Fury here. We're one month out from the big fight. Tune in, BT Sport Box Office, live and exclusive."

Take a look at the video:

Fury originally looked to fight Anthony Joshua in an All-British battle for the title of Undisputed. However, 'AJ' had to defend his belts against Oleksandr Usyk and ended up losing to the Ukrainian.

Fury then decided to take on his mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in the meantime. Now both 'AJ' and Fury have to win their next fights in order to set up a clash between the two.

It will be interesting to see if fans will get to witness the highly-awaited matchup between two of the greatest heavyweights from the UK.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Tyson Fury will take on Anthony Joshua? Yes No 0 votes so far