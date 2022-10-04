What weight classes did Floyd Mayweather fight in during his boxing career? 

Floyd Mayweather is arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest, boxers of all time. 'Money' remained undefeated even late into his career. This, coupled with his unmatched ring IQ and unreal conditioning, made him a force to be reckoned with. He has never lost a professional boxing match in his entire career, despite being a multi-division champion.

'The Best Ever', as he calls himself, earned this nickname after going through the best fighters in multiple divisions. He has defeated the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Manny Pacquiao, and Shane Mosley.

Floyd Mayweather fought in 5 weight divisions: super featherweight, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight.

Floyd Mayweather at super featherweight

Back when he was known as 'Pretty Boy Floyd', Mayweather began his career in the super featherweight division. He fought at this weight for over half his career. He fought 27 fights at super featherweight and secured a number of knockouts in his first few fights. His knockout rate dropped later on.

'Pretty Boy' Floyd Mayweather made the 8th and final defence of the WBC super featherweight title, stopping Jesus Chavez in a thrilling fight



He won his first belt at super featherweight in a fight against Genaro Hernández in 1998 to become the WBC Champion. He defended his WBC title eight times before moving up to the lightweight division.

Mayweather at lightweight

Mayweather decided to test himself and kept going up in weight to challenge different champions and test himself against the best. In 2002, he fought José Luis Castillo twice for the vacant WBC and Ring Magazine titles. He became lightweight champion in the first fight and defended his titles against Castillo in the second.

Mayweather at super lightweight

In 2005, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Arturo Gatti by RTD in round 6 of 12 to win the WBC junior welterweight title.

'The Best Ever' had a small stint in the super lightweight division after winning his lightweight titles. He fought Arturo Gatti in 2005 for the WBC Super Lightweight Title and was crowned champion.

Mayweather at welterweight

Where were you when Floyd Mayweather tamed Manny Pacquiao

This phase of his career saw Floyd Mayweather take on the legends of the sport. He fought Zab Judah, Ricky Hatton, Victor Ortiz, Shane Mosley, Marcos Maidana, Manny Pacquiao, and Andre Berto in the welterweight division, beating every single one of them. In the process, he became the Unified Welterweight champion, holding the WBA and WBC titles.

At different points of time, he also won IBO, IBF and IBA welterweight titles. One thing Mayweather was never able to do was become the Undisputed Champion in any division. But at one point in his career, 'Money' held multiple titles simultaneously at welterweight and light middleweight.

Mayweather at light middleweight

In 2007, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Oscar De La Hoya by SD12 to win the WBC junior middleweight title.

Floyd Mayweather fought the likes of Oscar De La Hoya, Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, and Conor McGregor at light middleweight. He won the WBA, WBC, and Ring Magazine world titles at 154lbs.

