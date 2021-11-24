"We are both taking huge risks for your entertainment"; Amanda Serrano hypes her and Jake Paul's card on Showtime 

Now just weeks away from their second Showtime pay-per-view together, Amanda Serrano is beginning to hype her, and Jake Paul's fights set for December 18th.

In a tweet posted earlier today, Serrano (41-1-1) shared a picture of Paul (4-0) and herself at a recent press conference. Alongside was the caption noting that they fight for the fans, saying:

"We're just 25 days away from our 2nd Showtime [Boxing] PPV card together. Don't miss this one! We are both taking big risks for your entertainment."

Amanda Serrano @Serranosisters

Don’t miss this one!

We are both taking big risks for your Entertainment 😉

Both fighters are set for huge fights on the December 18th Showtime pay-per-view. For Paul, it is his second headlining show for Showtime, and it is expected to be his biggest test yet as he takes on Tommy Fury (7-0), the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

For Serrano, it's her second time in the co-headliner. She's moving up to lightweight to challenge former interim WBA interim lightweight champion Miriam Gutiérrez in a ten-round affair. The bout is expected to be a tune-up bout as she attempts to arrange a superfight with current unified lightweight champion Katie Taylor.

Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul have become great friends ahead of their next bouts

Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul's friendship is a weird one on the surface, but it's been one that has been blossoming since 2020. Serrano and Paul met in Puerto Rico, as both fighters trained in the area. The two then began training together in the build-up to their first major Showtime pay-per-view in August.

Amanda Serrano was strategically placed as the co-main event for Jake Paul's fight against Tyron Woodley. Paul stated on multiple occasions prior to the bout that he thought Serrano had star potential and wanted to get her in front of a big audience.

In the end, both fighters were successful on that night in August. With Serrano getting a dominating decision win over Yamileth Mercado and Paul getting a close split-decision win over former UFC welterweight champion Woodley in the latter's first professional boxing bout.

Following the card, Serrano officially signed with Paul's upstart promotional team. Dubbed 'Most Valuable Promotions', the promotion only has Paul and Serrano under their belt as current fighters.

However, if both fighters are successful during their fights in December, that may be all that the promotion needs to stay afloat.

