"I don't want to get hurt anymore" - Amir Khan contemplates retiring from boxing

Amir Khan spoke about his fight against Kell Brook and how it has made him contemplate retirement. Khan struggled to connect and did not look like himself in the ring on Saturday night against Brook. He lost by TKO in the sixth round.

After the fight, Khan spoke to Radio Rahim of SecondsOut about the contest and what may be in store for him in the future:

"I think the timing wasn't there, more than anything and my reactions were kind of slow. Obviously, I thought my speed was there but reaction on shots he was throwing at me were not there and that's like a sign to me. Look, I've got a beautiful family and I've made tons of money in this sport of boxing. I think it's time where I need to spend time with my loved ones now. I don't want to get hurt anymore."

After almost two decades of competing at the highest levels in boxing, 'King Khan' is contemplating retiring from the sport. Although there is no official announcement yet, all indications are that Amir Khan will hang up his gloves. For both fighters, this was a grudge match that needed to happen. They just wanted to get in the ring and duke it out.

Meanwhile, Kell Brook still believes he has some fights left in him. It has been an incredible journey for both fighters, who will go down as two of the best British boxers of recent times.

Amir Khan reveals what went wrong for him against Kell Brook

Amir Khan was very gracious in his loss against Kell Brook. Following their grudge match, both fighters embraced and showed respect to one another. An emotional and disappointed Khan spoke to Sky Sports Boxing about what went wrong for him:

"Yeah, I'm very upset, you know. I mean, did all the training that we had to do in camp, over in Colarado and then Omaha, Nebraska. Just couldn't get it going, you know. I was falling a little bit short. I mean look, no disrespect to Kell Brook, I think he put a great performance on. I mean, did everything he needed to do in the fight, put on a great performance and obviously was the best man tonight."

'King Khan' seemed very upset with his performance and indicated in several interviews that his time in the ring may be up. This was probably the last time we've seen him in the squared circle.

