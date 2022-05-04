"It was a bit early" - Amir Khan gives his honest opinion on Canelo Alvarez facing Floyd Mayweather

Canelo Alvarez fought Floyd Mayweather on September 14, 2013 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. A young 22-year-old Alvarez took on an experienced veteran in Mayweather and although the pair had almost the same number of fights when they fought each other, the level of competition they fought was very different.

'Money' Mayweather had fought multiple world champions and defended his titles numerous times going into the bout and the difference in experience was very evident in the bout. On DAZN Boxing's Road To Greatness Canelo Alvarez, Amir Khan gave his take on the fight:

"It was a bit early for him in his career, but he still went and took that fight when really, he didn't need to."

Alvarez looked almost scared against Mayweather in the ring. He was unsure of himself and could hardly put his punches together. 'Money' Mayweather, on the other hand, was the epitome of calmness when he fought the young Mexican.

'The Best Ever' put on a show against his younger counterpart and outboxed him. Although he didn't really hurt Alvarez, he was able to toy with him inside the ring.

'Money' Mayweather's defensive display on the night was immaculate. He slipped in and out of range, making Alvarez miss big shots and countering well. The Mexican learned a valuable lesson on the night and hasn't lost since.

Eddie Hearn believes Canelo Alvarez could beat prime Floyd Mayweather

Mathroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn believes a prime Canelo Alvarez could beat a prime Floyd Mayweather. Many fans believe that Alvarez was too young when he fought Mayweather. In a recent interview with LADbible TV, he spoke about why he thinks the Mexican could beat 'Money' Mayweather at his best.

"It's a tough question because Floyd [Mayweather] was so difficult to beat. Canelo is twice the fighter he was then. Could he beat Floyd Mayweather in his prime? I think so."

The Mayweather vs. Alvarez (in their respective primes) debate will likely rage on for quite some time. Mayweather, now retired at 50-0, has largely been eyeing lucrative exhibition bouts of late. Meanwhile, Alvarez is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career against Dmitry Bivol this weekend.

