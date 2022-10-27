Anderson Silva and Jake Paul are days away from their clash in the boxing ring. The bout is scheduled to take place on October 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Ahead of the highly anticipated matchup, 'The Spider' issued a statement wherein he addressed reports of him getting "knocked out" in sparring.

In an MMA Weekly interview released on Tuesday, Silva, 47, admitted that he got knocked out while preparing for the fight. In a newly released statement, 'The Spider' clarified that he "misspoke" and wanted to say that he was only "knocked down." Silva stated:

"After seeing the reports and concern for me, I'd like to clarify two important things. One, I was NEVER knocked out in sparring. I misspoke in that interview as I sometimes do when interviewing in English and exaggerated the normal back-and-forth action that occurs in sparring."

The Brazilian-American mixed martial artist and boxer also stated that his interview with MMA Weekly was filmed on September 13. However, the old interview was only recently released. Anderson Silva stated:

"Second, this sparring session I referenced was in early September. The interview with MMA Weekly was done on September 13 and, for some reason, just released this week. So, it wasn't recent."

Anderson Silva is looking to knock Jake Paul out in the upcoming match

The two fighters are really eager to get their hands on each other. Fans are getting more and more hyped-up for the bout as well. The event is already the highest-grossing boxing event in the history of the Desert Diamond Arena.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, the former UFC middleweight champion laid emphasis on how his training camps are going. He also said that people should be worried about Jake Paul come Saturday night:

"My training camp has been great. I am fit and ready to fight and the only knockout people should be worried about is the one I'm about to deliver to Jake Paul on Saturday night.”

