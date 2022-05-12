"I've watched him for a long time" - Anderson Silva discusses boxing on the same card as Floyd Mayweather

Anderson Silva has discussed what it is like to be fighting on the same card as Floyd Mayweather.

'The Spider' and 'Money' are boxing this weekend on a helipad in Dubai against different opponents. Fighting on the inaugural Global Titans Fight Series card, the event is billed around both future Hall of Famers.

Mayweather is in a headlining role against the undefeated Don Moore in an exhibition boxing match. Meanwhile, Silva is facing off against MMA fighter Bruno Machado in the co-feature as he looks to remain undefeated since his UFC release.

It's rare to have one generational talent fighting on one card, let alone two, and that's not something that hasn't dawned on the 47-year-old Silva. At the final press conference for the bout this weekend, he said:

"I've watched a lot of boxing my entire life, and that's the first sport I trained in Brazil. I think God is so amazing when you put him in your heart and [see] how everything is happening, you know. I've watched Floyd Mayweather for a long time, and today I'm here on the same card. I just have to say thank you to God."

Watch Anderson Silva discuss fighting on the same card as Floyd Mayweather below:

Anderson Silva discusses comparisons between boxing and MMA

Many MMA fighters have tried to crossover into the sport of boxing, but few have been as successful as Anderson Silva.

Prior to signing to the UFC, 'The Spider' was a 1-1 professional pugilist. Following his departure in 2020, he decided to return to his old stomping grounds in boxing. Silva then sprung a massive upset by dominating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., winning via decision.

Silva then returned to the ring in September 2021, facing former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz. 'The Spider' once again dominated, winning via first-round knockout.

While few MMA fighters have had the success that he has in the ring, that's likely due to the difference in approach. At the final press conference before his fight with Machado, Silva discussed the differences between the two combat sports.

"Absolutely [fighting in the ring is different than the cage]. Boxing is completely different than MMA. It's two big and huge sports, but it's completely different. It's completely different."

Should Silva emerge victorious this weekend, it stands to reason that the Brazilian will be in no rush to bring his venture into the ring to a close.

