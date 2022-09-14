Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul: Date, Location & Tickets info

Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul will go down on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Fans will be able to access the presale tickets as of now, using the code 'Betr'. Tomorrow, general tickets will also go live.

For those who aren't able to get to Arizona, you can watch the massive event on Showtime pay-per-view from home.

The price point is expected to be $59.99 in the United States, which has been standard for the YouTuber's previous fights.

The bout is expected to be the biggest test of the 'The Problem Child' so far. While he's scored knockouts over former MMA champions such as Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, their accolades pale in comparison to what 'The Spider' has done in the world of combat sports.

After a legendary career in the octagon, the 47-year-old transitioned into the sport of boxing following his UFC release in 2020. He quickly picked up massive victories over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Tito Ortiz, and also had a no-contest exhibition match against Bruno Machado.

Unsurprisingly, Jake Paul has opened as the underdog against Silva. If the line holds, it'll be the first time the YouTuber has been the underdog.

Jake Paul discusses trash talking Anderson Silva

Jake Paul is having a lot of firsts with Anderson Silva.

In the lead-up to every single fight that he's had thus far, the 25-year-old has talked trash and ruthlessly trolled his opponents.

However, things have changed for his fight with Anderson Silva. Ahead of his return, Paul doesn't feel the need to talk trash 'The Spider'.

The 25-year-old discussed trash-talking 'The Spider' in an interview with Morning Kombat. Paul stated that he doesn't have to belittle the legend in the build up to the bout.

He stated:

"This is such a high level fight, two massive names who have earned a ton of respect. I've obviously been knocking people out, coming off a KO of the year. He knocked out Bruno Machado and Tito Ortiz, and beats Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. This is a really tough challenge, and that's what sells it. We don't need to do all the s*** talk."

Edited by Virat Deswal