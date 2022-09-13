“I can’t fight in the level with Canelo”- Anderson Silva downplays his chances of fighting for a boxing world title ahead of facing Jake Paul

Anderson Silva is ready to lock horns with Jake Paul in an eight-round main-event bout on October 29. However, ‘The Spider’ isn’t willing to take his boxing journey to the world-championship level.

Having dominated the UFC middleweight division as a legend for several years, Silva has created a buzz in the boxing community too.

He beat former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and knocked out Tito Ortiz in 2021 and is now 3-1 in the boxing ring.

Ahead of his fifth boxing appearance against Jake Paul, the Brazilian fighter turned down the possibility of facing world champion boxers. Anderson Silva said:

“I [am] training hard but that’s not my goal. I do my part in the sport and continue to do but I am not [a] young man anymore and I can’t fight in the level with Canelo [Alvarez] or these guys amazing boxing you know but I continue to prove my respect and do my respect for boxing.”

Watch the Paul vs. Silva press conference below:

Jake Paul is 5-0 as a professional boxer with 4 KOs under his name. He knocked out all of his opponents so far, only his first fight against Tyron Woodley went to the scorecards. ‘The Problem Child’ knocked Woodley out cold in the rematch and has vowed to do the same with Anderson Silva.

However, Paul hasn’t indulged himself in a heated rivalry with Silva. There has been mutual respect, which is quite uncharacteristic of a Jake Paul event. Nevertheless, the in-ring collision will supposedly be an interesting affair.

Is Anderson Silva a perfect matchup for Jake Paul?

When professional boxers Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. pulled out of their bouts against Jake Paul for different reasons, Anderson Silva seemed the perfect fit. He is a combat veteran and one of the most dangerous strikers in the world, he has also been in the fight game for several years.

Although he is past his prime, ‘The Spider’ is still capable of putting on a good fight.

Jake Paul is at a very interesting stage in his career. While his fellow social media stars are still competing against each other, Paul has fought world-champion combatants. If he beats Silva, it will be a milestone achievement in his career.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal