Andrew Tate claimed he wanders around London with six bodyguards because he fears being robbed, calling the UK "a cesspit."

Andrew Tate, a former world champion kickboxer who gained notoriety earlier this year for his divisive opinions on society and women, was born in the United States but reared in Luton. The 36-year-old, who identifies as British, acknowledges that the legal system and the country's affordability crisis shame him despite his British identity.

"I've just come to London and I made it very clear to my private jet pilot, I said 'fuel the jet and leave it running because the moment I've down speaking with Piers I'm leaving this country, it's disgusting.' This country and London as a whole, ten years ago was one of the most hospitable countries on earth. Now you can't even walk around safely with a watch on."

He continued:

"I was in Harrod's yesterday and somebody tried to rob somebody's watch in the store. I walk around with a security team of six full grown men plus me and my brother, eight military-aged males all over 110 kilos. Big men, just so I can walk around this city, it's absolutely unacceptable."

Andrew Tate made an appearance on Piers Morgan's show for the second time in a short period. Morgan acknowledged in his opening remarks that his first interview with Tate had received over 8 million YouTube views and over 17 million total views. He further claimed that during his visit to Qatar for the just finished FIFA World Cup 2022, numerous young men approached him with complimentary remarks about Tate.

Andrew Tate criticized the UK's leadership.

Andrew Tate compared London to Dubai by saying that the current leadership in the UK is a joke and because of it, London is failing in every aspect. Andrew Tate's following words are:

"It's falling apart, this a failed society, everything is falling apart. If you compare London to a city like Dubai, is failing in absolutely every metric because our leadership is a joke. London you can't even walk around with a watch on, it's disgusting.

He continued:

"We leave our old people rot in old people's homes and then we say we don't have any enough money for nurses? I understand this nurse strike very well, how frustrating it can be if you walk into a hospital and a nurse is not prepared to work. But the nurses would be prepared to work at the current wage if they believe this country is spending their money prudently."

