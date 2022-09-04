Andy Ruiz Jr. teases potential move to Team Canelo for facing Oleksandr Usyk after spitting up for the Luis Ortiz fight 

Andy Ruiz Jr. could be willing to head back to Eddy Reynoso if he gets a title shot next.

'Destroyer' is set to return to action tomorrow night on Fox Sports pay-per-view. At the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Ruiz Jr. will make the walk to face Luis Ortiz. 'King Kong' is riding high off of two straight knockout victories.

As far as the former heavyweight champion goes, this fight will be his first under the tutelage of Alfredo Osuna. Ruiz Jr. was previously with coach Eddy Reynoso, best known for coaching Canelo Alvarez.

However, Reynoso's tenure as the coach for Ruiz Jr. didn't last as long as he did with Alvarez. The two worked together for nearly a year, but he only coached 'Destroyer' for one fight, his win over Chris Arreola last May.

The Mexican boxer decided to depart for Osuna for a new fit, however, he has no bad blood with Team Canelo and Reynoso. In fact, he'd be willing to return to the camp for his next fight even, especially if that matchup is a title shot against Oleksandr Usyk or Tyson Fury.

In a press scrum, Andy Ruiz Jr. discussed a return to the gym. He stated:

"Of course [I might go back to Eddy Reynoso], because like I said he has a lot of experience. I would love for him to help me out and try to get those titles back. I think Eddy will be a good trainer."

Will Andy Ruiz Jr. get a title shot next?

Andy Ruiz Jr. could receive a title shot with a victory over Luis Ortiz.

The heavyweight division is in a unique position. Later this year, fans will be hoping to see a unification bout between champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. The winner of the matchup would be the first unified titleholder since Lennox Lewis over two decades ago.

However, beyond the two champions fighting, the rest of the division is wide open. Anthony Joshua is coming off two defeats, as is Deontay Wilder. 'The Bronze Bomber' is set to face Robert Helenius next month on pay-per-view. Other names such as Kubrat Pulev, Derek Chisora, and Dillian Whyte have also struggled.

With all that in mind, eyes are on the winner of tomorrow's headliner to emerge as a possible number one contender. While nothing is guaranteed, Andy Ruiz Jr. or Luis Ortiz could be fighting for gold next.

