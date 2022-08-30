“Both of us are trying to rip each other's head off” - Andy Ruiz Jr. has bad intentions, wants to hurt Luis Ortiz 

Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to earn a shot at the heavyweight world championship again. For that to happen, he needs to get over ‘King Kong’ Luis Ortiz on September 4 in Los Angeles. Following an unimpressive decision win over Chris Arreola in May 2021, Ruiz is looking to score a knockout win in his returning bout.

However, ‘The Destroyer’ is aware of the fact that Luis Ortiz will also offer fireworks from the other side. Ahead of the high-voltage PBC event, Ruiz Jr. shed his views on the fight and sent a subtle warning to his opponent:

“When I hit somebody and they fall straight to the canvas, it’s an amazing feeling. You are unstoppable at that moment. I want to become a champion again and that’s exactly why I am working my a** off. Because I know what it takes to win that fight. Both of us are trying to rip each other’s head off and that’s exactly what they are gonna see on September 4.”

The heavyweight division is galore with top-tier prodigies, amongst whom Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz is a perfect matchup. Both fighters have lost only twice in their professional careers and are heavy hitters. The winner between the two can expect a shot at gold, but both men can drag each other to the extreme.

34-2 as a professional, Andy Ruiz Jr. is the first Mexican-born boxer to have become the heavyweight world champion. He was also the first man to beat Anthony Joshua, earning the heavyweight belts at MSG in 2019.

Watch Andy Ruiz Jr.'s win over Anthony Joshua below:

However, Ruiz Jr. lost the belts in the rematch and returned after a long time to defeat Arreola. Luis Ortiz is his next foe- a fight that could potentially dictate the trajectory of his career.

Is Luis Ortiz a dangerous opponent for Andy Ruiz Jr.?

43-year-old Luis Ortiz is fresh off two stoppage wins over Alexander Flores and Charles Martin. ‘King Kong’ holds a 33-2 pro record in which he has earned 28 KOs. Ortiz is not only a bigger knockout artist than Andy Ruiz Jr., he will also relish some serious size advantage in the upcoming fight.

Deontay Wilder vs. Luis Ortiz

Moreover, Ortiz’s southpaw stance can play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the fight. Before Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder twice, Ortiz was considered the toughest opponent for ‘The Bronze Bomber’. That said, Wilder is the only boxer to have beaten Ortiz in a pro fight. If Andy Ruiz Jr. can outclass his veteran rival, he will earn a legitimate name on his resume.

