Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Luis Ortiz Crack stream and Reddit alternatives: PPV price details and how to watch the fight live 

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz are prepared to battle it out in a WBC title eliminator fight that could pitch one of them against current champion Tyson Fury in the future. While the world title shot is still at a distance, Ruiz and Ortiz will be eager to emerge victorious.

Former world champion Ruiz Jr. and two-time title challenger Ortiz are both hard hitters and lethal knockout artists. They are also fresh off the victories in their last bouts and will try to continue their win streak.

Watch Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz official weigh-in below:

The PBC event will take place on September 4 at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, USA, with several more interesting matchups onboard. The WBC lightweight title eliminator between Isaac Cruz and Eduardo Ramirez is also on deck for the massive card.

Here are all the streaming details below:

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz- PPV details and how to watch

Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz will be available live on FOX pay-per-view in the United States of America. The pay-per-view price has been set at $74.99. The official broadcaster of the fight in the UK is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, one can contact their local television broadcaster to find out how to stream Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz officially in their region.

Andy Ruiz Jr. will be stepping up after more than a year of hiatus from action and is no longer with Team Canelo. It will be interesting to see whether he can hang around with a southpaw in Luis Ortiz, who is being favored by ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder ahead of the heavyweight collision.

Here’s a look at the full fight card:

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz - WBC heavyweight title eliminator

Isaac Cruz vs. Eduardo Ramirez- WBC lightweight title eliminator.

Ra’esse Aleem vs. Mike Plania- Super bantamweight

Joseph Spencer vs. Kevin Salgado Zambrano - Middleweight

Anthony Garnica vs. Juan Antonio Lopez- Super bantamweight

Anthony Cuba cs. Oscar Alan Perez- Lightweight

Kel Spencer vs. Deljerro Revello- Lightweight

Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos- Lightweight

Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores- Lightweight

Charles Martin vs. Devin Vargas- Heavyweight

Jesus Silveyra Carrillo vs. Matt Gaver- Super lightweight

Juan Esteban vs. Gilberto Mendoza - Flyweight

