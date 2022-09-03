Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz time in 25 countries: USA, UK, Canada, Mexico, India, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and more 

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz are set for a 12-round heavyweight clash at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 4. The fight could determine a potential contender for the WBC belt. Ortiz is a two-time heavyweight title challenger and Ruiz Jr. has held the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO belts in the past.

Ending a hiatus of 17 months after his loss to Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr. (34-2) beat Chris Arreola via unanimous decision in May 2021 in his last outing. He will now return after more than a year and take on the hard-hitting southpaw knockout artist in ‘King Kong’.

Meanwhile, Luis Ortiz (33-2) rebounded from his second loss against Deontay Wilder by knocking out Alexander Flores and Charles Martin in his last two outings. At 43, this might be the Cuban's last chance for the world championship.

Ortiz has scored 28 of his 33 wins via stoppage and is a bigger knockout artist than Andy Ruiz Jr., who holds 22 stoppages in 34 victories.

The event also features the WBC lightweight eliminator between Isaac Cruz and Eduardo Ramirez. There are two more lightweight contests on the card – Abner Mares vs. Miguel Flores and Jose Valenzuela vs. Edwin De Los Santos.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz - How to watch the boxing fight

The PBC boxing event between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Ortiz will be streamed live on Fox Sports pay-per-view in the USA. The pay-per-view price has been set at $74.99. The official broadcaster for the fight in the UK is yet to be announced. One can contact their local telecasting authority to learn more about Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz.

The fight will take place on Sunday, September 4. The main card will begin at 9 PM ET/ 2 AM GMT. The main-event ring walk is expected to begin at 12 AM ET/ 5 AM GMT.

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz - Time in 25 countries

Listed below are the timings for the Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz event coverage across 25 countries.

USA - 9:00 PM, Sept 4

Canada - 9:00 PM, Sept 4

Mexico - 8:00 PM, Sept 4

Brazil - 10:00 PM, Sept 4

Argentina - 10:00 PM, Sept 4

UK - 2:00 AM, September 5

France - 3:00 AM, September 5

Germany- 3:00 AM, September 5

Spain - 3:00 AM, September 5

Ireland - 2:00 AM, September 5

Netherlands - 3:00 AM, September 5

Finland - 4:00 AM, September 5

Russia -4:00 AM, September 5

India - 6:30 AM, September 5

Singapore - 9:00 AM, September 5

Hong Kong -9:00 AM, September 5

Japan - 10:00 AM, September 5

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 AM, September 5

Sri Lanka - 6:30 AM, September 5

Bangladesh -7:00 AM, September 5

China - 9:00 AM, September 5

Afghanistan - 5:30 AM, September 5

South Africa - 3:00 AM, September 5

Kenya - 4:00 AM, September 5

Zimbabwe - 3:00 AM, September 5

