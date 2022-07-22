“Right here at the Staples Center”- Andy Ruiz Jr. challenges Deontay Wilder and shows interest in a trilogy against the Anthony Joshua

Andy Ruiz Jr. wants to go up against every other top contender in the heavyweight division. He has a tough test awaiting him in Luis Ortiz in September. However, ‘The Destroyer’ has already eyed Deontay Wilder and the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 as his future opponents.

Former world champion Ruiz Jr. can slide into the heavyweight title picture by beating ‘King Kong’ on September 4. However, he can also march towards several other high-voltage fights that don't involve a world title. In a chat with Fight Hub TV, Andy Ruiz Jr. discussed the idea of facing Deontay Wilder:

“I would love to fight Wilder if he comes out of retirement. I don’t know if he said that he is gonna come out of retirement. But I would love to fight him. You know we are both under PBC and Al Haymon. So, I think that fight would be easy to make maybe right here at the Staples Center.”

Watch the highlights of Deontay Wilder's destructive power below:

After losing his heavyweight belts against Anthony Joshua, Ruiz Jr. took a long lay-off. He was rumored to be returning against former WBC Heavyweight Champion Wilder, who had lost his championship to Tyson Fury by then. ‘The Destroyer’ instead returned against fellow countryman Chris Arreola and scored a decision win.

He is now on the brink of facing an elite-level southpaw in Ortiz. So, a win will be a huge achievement and could provide much-needed momentum for the Mexican-American's career. That said, Ruiz Jr. hasn’t forgotten his former opponent Anthony Joshua.

Andy Ruiz Jr. still wants the trilogy

Ruiz Jr. has other plans on his mind if Wilder doesn’t return to action. The winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 is an alluring option for him, especially if Joshua gets his hand raised on August 20.

Watch Ruiz Jr. stop Anthony Joshua:

Ruiz Jr. was the first man to vanquish Anthony Joshua in a professional fight, a defeat that 'AJ' avenged in a rematch. With their series tied, a rubber match is not completely out of the question. Referring to the possibility, Ruiz Jr. said:

"If it’s Usyk, if it's Joshua, I want the trilogy as well you know. So, there’s so many that I want to do."

Ruiz Jr. must first secure a commanding win against Ortiz. The Cuban was considered Deontay Wilder’s toughest opponent before Tyson Fury picked apart ‘The Bronze Bomber’. Hence, 'The Destroyer' cannot look past his upcoming opponent.

Luis Ortiz holds a record of 33 wins and two losses in which he has gained 28 stoppages. 'King Kong' is also fresh off two stoppage wins since losing against Deontay Wilder. Aged 43, Ortiz is still a massive threat in the heavyweight division and Andy Ruiz Jr. might come across that fact in the toughest manner possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far