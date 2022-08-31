Andy Ruiz Jr. fantasizes a clash against Deontay Wilder to be "amazing"- "It’s an easy fight to make"

Andy Ruiz Jr. is down to fighting former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder and believes it will be an easy matchup to make. ‘The Destroyer’ will face ‘King Kong’ Luis Ortiz on September 4 in a PBC pay-per-view, where the winner can expect a shot at the world title.

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder will also return a month later against Robert Helenius and victory could take him a long way towards fighting a world champion again. That said, Andy Ruiz Jr. expressed his views on a potential fight against Wilder during an open workout:

“A matchup against Deontay Wilder would be an amazing fight. The heavyweight division is wide open, but I’m not overlooking Luis Ortiz. If Wilder is next, he’s next. It’s an easy fight to make.”

Watch the preview for Ruiz Jr. vs. Ortiz below:

Deontay Wilder will always be a pay-per-view attraction with or without the world titles.

Wilder is considered to be one of the scariest punchers in the history of the heavyweight division, with a knockout ratio of 91.11%. He is still a top-tier contender in the current title race, where Andy Ruiz Jr. is also relevant. So, there is a high chance that the former champions will collide in what will be a feast for combat fans.

Andy Ruiz Jr.’s next fight is against an opponent who has only lost to Deontay Wilder. Luis Ortiz was even considered to be Wilder’s toughest opponent before Tyson Fury beat him. Hence, Ruiz Jr. needs to be at his best come Sunday.

Andy Ruiz Jr. is aware of Luis Ortiz’s skills

Ruiz Jr., who is no longer with Team Canelo, is ready to face a southpaw in Ortiz. The biggest win of the Mexican-American boxer’s career was his knockout victory over Anthony Joshua for the world titles in 2019.

Although he lost his belts in the rematch, ‘The Destroyer’ is seeking another run at the gold. Reflecting on his current position, Ruiz Jr. said:

“I feel like I’m in a good state of mind right now. I’m doing everything that I’m supposed to do. I underestimated my last opponent, but I’m really focused on what Luis Ortiz brings. This is another chapter for me and my career.” [H/T: Boxing Scene]

Edited by Aziel Karthak