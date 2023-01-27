Announced: David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant official for March 25th

Former super-middleweight champions David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have agreed to enter the boxing ring against each other on March 25th.

The two have had quite the rivalry over the years and days after reports of their scheduled bout emerged online, it has been officially announced and will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

"ANNOUNCED: David Benavidez will face Caleb Plant in a super-middleweight clash on March 25th at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas."

It is worth noting that both fighters revealed that they had agreed to a grudge match back in November last year. Since then, both the camps have been working behind the scenes to come to terms and make the fight happen and it is finally done.

Moreover, the fight will be for Benavidez's interim WBC super-middleweight championship and the winner could be next in line to face the undisputed champion of the division, Canelo Alvarez.

David Benavidez promises to knockout Caleb Plant

As mentioned earlier, both David Benavidez and Caleb Plant have had quite the disregard for each other over the years. The two have not missed a single opportunity to take shots at each other in the build-up to this fight and Benavidez did the same recently after the fight was officially announced.

The former super-middleweight champion took to Instagram to suggest that he has been working like never before. The Mexican also promised to deliver a knockout come fight night against Caleb Plant and said:

"I’ve been working my ass off like never before. This is my moment in life where I get to show why I am the best super middle weight in the world, and that’s exactly what all my fans will see . I promise all my fans I’m going to knock out Caleb plant !!!! Y’all ain’t gonna want to miss this one."

It's safe to say that David Benavidez is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for Caleb Plant as he aims to prove he is the best in the division. That said, it will be interesting to see how the fight plays out come March 25th.

