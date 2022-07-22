"He goes down and he comes back up" - Andy Ruiz Jr. justifies how Anthony Joshua can avenge loss to "hard guy" Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua is being backed by his former opponent Andy Ruiz Jr. to avenge the heavyweight title loss against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah. Following his second career loss at Wembley Arena, Joshua is now at a very critical stage in his boxing career.

Another defeat could eradicate him from the current title picture. However, AJ has appeared confident about turning the tables. Meanwhile, Andy Ruiz Jr, the first pro-boxer to beat Joshua, connected with Fight Hub and shed views on several things. When asked whether Anthony Joshua could avenge the loss against Usyk, Ruiz Jr. said:

“I think he [Joshua] can, you know. In the heavyweight division, anything could happen. It only takes one punch to change the fight. So, it’s all up to the one that’s more hungry. You know, Anthony Joshua goes down and he comes back up or he loses, and then he fights again to win. I don’t... Usyk is a hard guy too. You know, his style. He throws combinations.”

Watch the video below of Andy Ruiz Jr. talking about Anthony Joshua:

The first fight between ‘AJ’ and Usyk was a lopsided affair, completely in favor of the Ukrainian star. Usyk flew down to London and poleaxed his British rival for all 12 rounds. 'AJ' looked helpless inside the ring as he remained on the wrong side of the beatdown.

The 12th round saw Usyk come close to stopping AJ as the bell blew off five seconds earlier. After a full-length collision, Usyk comfortably earned the win on the judges' scorecard and became the WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO heavyweight champion. The rematch will see whether Usyk can retain the status or surrender before Joshua.

Watch AJ vs. Usyk full fight below:

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2: How to watch the fight live

The highly anticipated rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will take place in the Middle East, the same place where ‘AJ’ avenged his first career loss against Andy Ruiz Jr.

Tickets for AJ vs. Usyk 2 are already out for sale. The price range begins from $99.80 (USD)/ 375 SAR to $5322.84 USD/ 20,000 SAR.

Fans can catch all the action live from home. AJ vs. Usyk 2 will be streamed via DAZN PPV in the USA and across 200 countries in the world. Sky Sports will telecast the fight live in the UK and several parts of Europe.

