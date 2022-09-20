"Get out bro after giving we African heartbreak" - Anthony Joshua gets ridiculed for 'simply living' after the Oleksandr Usyk loss

Fans aren't happy to see Anthony Joshua relaxing.

'AJ' has been out of action since his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last month. The bout, hosted in Jeddah, was a rematch of their September 2021 encounter in the U.K. In their first outing, 'The Cat' entered as a big underdog and walked away with the Heavyweight titles after a lopsided decision win.

For the rematch, the British star changed trainers. He made up a lot of ground and looked much improved in the rematch. Despite Joshua's early success, Usyk once again earned the victory, this time with a razor-thin split-decision.

Many fans weren't happy to see the British star come up short again and were even more upset after watching Joshua have a meltdown in his post-fight interview. However, 'AJ' has now got another big chance to redeem himself.

Anthony Joshua is currently in talks to face Tyson Fury later this year in a highly-anticipated showdown. The bout hasn't been made official, but appears to be in the works.

The bout is targeted for December in the U.K., with Fury's WBC Heavyweight championship on the line.

But Joshua seems to be chilling in this time of upheaval. On Twitter, he posted an image of himself with the simple caption, "Simply Living".

Despite coming off a tough fight with Usyk, and currently in-talks for his return, the former champion was bashed by many fans on social media.

Sir Ruiz Hauser Fitzgerald @SirRHFG Given a gift of a lifetime and lost your pen but has time for these PR photo ops. @anthonyjoshua Simple contract.Given a gift of a lifetime and lost your pen but has time for these PR photo ops. @anthonyjoshua Simple contract. 📝 😉 Given a gift of a lifetime and lost your pen but has time for these PR photo ops. https://t.co/WNw7xZ9sc7

Odg @OdogwuOnye @anthonyjoshua Get-out bro after giving we African heartbreak I still feel the pain anytime I see you ....you were not that serious like someone who want that belt that day @anthonyjoshua Get-out bro after giving we African heartbreak I still feel the pain anytime I see you ....you were not that serious like someone who want that belt that day😪😪

Paulo??? @BxgneL @anthonyjoshua This guy na more of an influencer @anthonyjoshua This guy na more of an influencer 😂

OSAZ 🎱 @Osaztheguy @anthonyjoshua Better dey live ur life now, because after December there will be no life to live @anthonyjoshua Better dey live ur life now, because after December there will be no life to live https://t.co/E28BRKiUkf

MAXIMO☸️ @talisman124

All this good life making you soft @anthonyjoshua You should be training in the mountains broAll this good life making you soft @anthonyjoshua You should be training in the mountains broAll this good life making you soft😂

Roy🦅 WizKid Fc🦅 @Youngolowu2 No loss next fight oo or just drop resignation letter. @anthonyjoshua You need to Train well abegNo loss next fight oo or just drop resignation letter. @anthonyjoshua You need to Train well abeg🙏 No loss next fight oo or just drop resignation letter.

Triple H makes prediction for Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

With Anthony Joshua's showdown with Tyson Fury nearly being official, many fans are starting to weigh in.

One such fan is former WWE champion Triple H. The former professional wrestler and executive for the biggest wrestling promotion on the planet gave a predicition for the grudge match in an interview with IFL TV.

The 53-year-old picked 'The Gypsy King' to come out on top. While the former wrestler does have a good relationship with Fury, that's not why he picked him to win. Instead, Triple H just believes the size and skill of Fury will be crucial. He stated:

"Look, from a boxing standpoint, I don't think anyone right now can touch Tyson Fury. I think he's just... his size, his strength, the skill set that he has is unmatched. I think Tyson Fury comes out on top. Is that a match that I want to see? Absolutely. I can't wait to see it....That's a blockbuster. But if I had to make a prediction, Tyson Fury on top, maybe 8 rounds."

