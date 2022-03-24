"Siu" - Anthony Joshua recreates Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic celebration

Anthony Joshua has recreated the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in his gym. 'CR7's 'Siu' celebration has got the internet in a frenzy. From fans, athletes, celebrities, and other footballers as well, everyone is doing the celebration. In a recent video by Nas Ahmed, 'AJ' is seen on the balance beam holding two cushion-like objects and dueling with another person.

Take a look at the video:

[📽️ Nas Ahmed] Anthony Joshua emulating Cristiano Ronaldo with a SIUUU in the gym…[📽️ Nas Ahmed] https://t.co/tfnxGEKxif

Anthony Joshua and the other man in the video try to get the other off the balance beam by swinging the cushion-like object. The Brit is triumphant as he recreates the celebration.

'AJ' seems to be having fun as he trains for his potential rematch against Oleksandr Usyk .

Talks between the Brit and the Ukrainian resumed after reports suggested that 'The Cat' had left his country to begin training camp. Since then, Anthony Joshua and his team have not yet given fans an official confirmation. The pair were originally supposed to take each other on early this year.

However, after Russia began invading Ukraine, Usyk decided to volunteer and fight for his country.

Eddiie Hearn is almost certain Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk II will take place in June

Matchroom Boxing Chairman Eddie Hearn has revealed that talks between the two parties are back on. Hearn will have a few more calls with Usyk's manager Alexander Krassyuk before they make an official announcement. In an interview with Boxing Social, he spoke about the fight:

"Um, I've gone from pretty sure it'll happen, to actually don't think it'll happen to back to pretty sure it'll happen. So, let's see, maybe we'll have another chat tomorrow or we'll put something out tonight. But I think right now we expect to see that fight in June and, you know I spoke to AJ last night, the only fight he wants. He's happy, so let's you know, if Usyk could get to camp which it looks like he can, let's get the fight moving."

Take a look at the interview:

Usyk seems to have gotten permission to get out of Ukraine in order to train for his fight. This means that the talk of an interim fight for Joshua is ou the window and the Brit's entire focus will now be on winning his belts back.

