"He'll bring himself out of retirement" - Anthony Joshua mocks Tyson Fury's retirement 

Anthony Joshua has poked fun at Tyson Fury's retirement.

'The Gypsy King' retired from boxing following his knockout win over Dillian Whyte in April. Almost instantly after his announcement, he began teasing a return. Fury was quickly linked to a clash with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

However, his focus quickly shifted to a trilogy with Derek Chisora. The two had clashed on two prior occasions in 2011 and 2014, with Fury winning both. The WBC heavyweight champion believed it was time for a third outing.

However, 'Del Boy' declined the trilogy fight, stating that he deserved a bigger payday. In response, Fury announced his retirement once again on social media. While it's hard to keep count, this is at least the third time that the 34-year-old has retired. He also called it quits after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

Now, Anthony Joshua has responded to Tyson Fury's retirement. 'AJ' decided to poke fun at his longtime rival during a media call for his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. In the media call, Joshua stated:

"Yeah, I can bring him out of retirement. 100 percent, I mean, he'll bring himself out of retirement. He'll bring himself out of retirement, s***. There's nothing for him to do, and I don't think he's thought out his life after boxing, so I think he's pretty bored... I'm getting a dog, getting a Ferrari to keep myself busy, not much else to do. I think he'll come out of retirement soon."

Watch Joshua's comments in the video below:

Have Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury fought before?

As of now, Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are yet to share the ring. 'AJ' and 'The Gypsy King' have been in talks for a UK showdown for years. However, it seemed like anytime the two made progress on talks, something would blow the fight up.

Last year, Joshua and Fury were in talks for a fight in Saudi Arabia. However, the former had to face Oleksandr Usyk first as a mandatory challenger before he could fight the WBC heavyweight champion.

As the tale goes, 'The Cat' upset Joshua in his backyard in the UK. Due to that defeat, the Brit saw his chances of a fight with Fury go out the window. He's currently set to rematch Usyk this weekend in Saudi Arabia for a chance to win his titles back.

If Anthony Joshua defeats Usyk on Saturday, he can lure Tyson Fury out of retirement for their long-awaited showdown.

