Anthony Joshua never replied when contacted for rematch, reveals Joseph Parker (Exclusive)

Joseph Parker revealed to Sportskeeda that he reached out to Anthony Joshua for a rematch, but never heard back.

Joseph Parker heads into this weekend looking to rebound from his 2022 KO loss to Joe Joyce. He will face former IBO World Cruiserweight Champion Jack Massey in Manchester on the undercard to Chris Eubank Jr. against Liam Smith. Parker is a former World Champion in his own right, reigning as the WBO World Heavyweight Champion until losing to Anthony Joshua in 2018.

When asked whether or not a rematch was something he would be looking to pursue, Joseph Parker told Sportskeeda that he had even recently sent out an offer to Joshua's team. However, he did not hear back.

"Before I flew here, before I locked in this fight my manager did send out a message to [Anthony] Joshua's team asking if they wanted a rematch but they never replied. We are still trying to chase those fights. Those rematches, and it'll be awesome if we can but it's up to the fighter and their team," Joseph Parker said.

Parker lost to Joshua via Unanimous Decision in Cardiff. It was his first taste of defeat in his professional career. He has since only lost to Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce.

Anthony Joshua will be looking to rebound from his 2022 loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua is similarly looking to rebound from his own loss. After amassing the WBO, IBF, WBA Super, and IBO World Heavyweight titles on two occasions - having to recapture them from Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019 - he lost all of the belts in his defense against Oleksandr Usyk in 2021.

Joshua took almost a year to rematch the Ukrainian, clashing with him in Saudi Arabia last year. Where he lost the first bout via Unanimous Decision, he lost the rematch via Split Decision.

It's unknown who he will face on his return to the ring. But Joshua joins the likes of Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder as former heavyweight champions looking to rebuild.

