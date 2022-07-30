Sugar Hill Steward gives an update on Tyson Fury's fight plans, says 'The Gypsy King' told him that he "will fight Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk" 

It seemed like Anthony Joshua had squandered his opportunity to fight Tyson Fury when he lopsidedly lost to Oleksandr Usyk last September. However, the superfight between the two Brit stars is still viable.

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has claimed to fight Joshua for free if ‘AJ’ can avenge his loss against the Ukrainian. However, 'The Gypsy King' has also stated that he would only return if he is offered $500 million. He has expressed interest in exhibition bouts too, tagging himself as a retired professional fighter. Regardless, several people believe that ‘The Gypsy King’ still has some fights left in him.

Fury’s trainer Sugar Hill Steward had a simple response to all the questions in his recent chat with iFL TV. Steward said:

"He [Tyson Fury] told me one day, he says, 'I will fight Anthony Joshua and Usyk together on the same night with one hand tied [behind my] back.' He didn’t tell you all that?”

Watch Sugar Hill Steward's interview with iFL TV:

After knocking out Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte in back-to-back fights, Fury announced retirement from pro boxing. Wilder, another of three legitimate superstars in the division over the last few years, hasn’t announced his return after suffering two losses in a row against the Englishman. So, the heavyweight division may need Joshua to beat Usyk on August 20 to have a marquee name as its champion.

Fury has vowed to keep an eye on the heavyweight title fight. His comeback plans seem to depend on how the fight turns out. However, Tyson Fury also has the option of an exhibition mixed-rules fight against current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

Can Anthony Joshua resurrect the potential fight against Tyson Fury?

‘AJ’ is a two-time heavyweight champion and one of the hardest hitters in the division. He avenged his first professional loss against Andy Ruiz Jr. by displaying a smart game plan in their rematch in 2019. Oleksandr Usyk, however, is a different fighter altogether.

Unlike the loss against Ruiz Jr., ‘AJ’ was outboxed by 'The Cat' for all 12 rounds. It’s hard to picture Joshua dominating Usyk if the fight becomes a purely 'boxing' encounter. He has to make it more of a brawl, without getting too reckless.

Anthony Joshua has appointed new trainer Robert Garcia for the rematch and seems confident about regaining his belts. He may have to fight the perfect fight if he's to become the first man to beat Oleksandr Usyk in a professional bout.

