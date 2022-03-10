Anthony Joshua responds to critics who suggested he ducked Wilder

In a recent exchange on Twitter, former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua responded to fans who suggested that he ducked a fight with Deontay Wilder.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Anthony Joshua hits back at critics suggesting he ducked Deontay Wilder… Anthony Joshua hits back at critics suggesting he ducked Deontay Wilder… https://t.co/45MHHyhMGN

According to 'AJ', Wilder was not ready to fight him and the screenshot he posted was when the 'Bronze Bomber' opted for a rematch with Tyson Fury instead of fighting him.

Despite being offered a larger sum of money to face Anthony Joshua, Wilder kept his promise to fight Fury for a second time.

The history between Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder

The fight saga between 'AJ' and Wilder started back in 2018 when the Briton held three of the four titles at heavyweight and the American held the remaining WBC title.

Joshua called out Deontay Wilder after defeating Joseph Parker via a unanimous decision after 12 grueling rounds.

After months of speculation, an agreement was not made and a unification bout between the two hard-hitters did not take place.

Eddie Hearn has previously reported that a £50 million offer was sent to AJ and his team from Wilder's personal email address. However, no formal contract was sent which questioned the validity of the offer.

Wilder went on to fight Tyson Fury in December 2018 which ended in a split decision draw. After controversially retaining his title, speculation remerged in 2019 that a fight with 'AJ' could take place, with both calling for the fight.

When interviewed by Sky Sports, Wilder promised that the fight with Joshua would happen after he defeated Dominic Brezeale.

Later, in another interview with Sky Sports, Joshua also suggested that he and Wilder should have face-to-face talks.

Shortly after, 'AJ' suffered a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr. which temporarily derailed a unification bout from happening against Wilder. Whereas Wilder fought Luis Ortiz for a second time and knocked out the Cuban in round 7.

Joshua went on to claim his revenge against Ruiz Jr. in December 2019 by defeating the Mexican American via a 12 round unanimous decision.

It was at this point that 'AJ' was alluding to his Twitter post when the 'Bronze Bomber' decided to give a rematch to Fury rather than have a unification bout with him.

Edited by Allan Mathew