Anthony Joshua's newest trainer reportedly confirmed

Anthony Joshua's newest trainer will reportedly be Derrick James.

'AJ' has been out of action since his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk last August. Prior to their second high-profile encounter, the Brit changed his approach. Instead of staying with longtime coach Rob McCracken, he looked elsewhere.

The former champion searched for months for the right coach, ultimately settling on famed trainer Robert Garcia. Joshua went on to lose the rematch to 'The Cat' by split decision but was praised for his improvements between the back-to-back fights.

Following the defeat, the British superstar voiced his intentions to seek out a new coach. While Joshua remains on good terms with Garcia, he wants to get a different feel and approach. He also stated that he intends to continue working with Garcia.

However, for his next outing, Anthony Joshua wanted a new head coach. According to No Smoke Boxing, the heavyweight champion has found exactly that in Derrick James. The 2017 Ring Magazine Trainer of the Year, James is currently the coach of Errol Spence Jr.

See No Smoke Boxing's tweet about Derrick James below:

NoSmokeBoxing @NoSmokeBoxing SOURCES: Anthony Joshua’s New Trainer Confirmed As Former Champion Teams Up With Derrick James.



Currently, Joshua is yet to announce his return to the ring, but he will no doubt be prepared for his comeback later this year.

Eddie Hearn reveals 2023 plans for Anthony Joshua

Eddie Hearn has revealed that Anthony Joshua will have a busy 2023.

Following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk, 'AJ' was in talks to face Tyson Fury in December. Despite talks seemingly going well initially, the deal ultimately fell apart, with 'The Gypsy King' instead facing Derek Chisora.

After talks fell apart between the two sides, the former champion stated his intention to quietly prepare for a return. Given that Joshua has now found his trainer in Derrick James, it seems that a comeback fight could be on the horizon.

Earlier this month, Eddie Hearn revealed who that comeback fight could come against. According to the head of Matchroom Boxing, Joshua will face a top-15 opponent in April, with the bout expected to be a tune-up.

If he's successful, the former champion is expected to face Dillian Whyte in the summer. The two previously faced off in December 2015, with Joshua picking up a stunning seventh-round knockout victory.

Lastly, Eddie Hearn stated that he expects Anthony Joshua to fight Tyson Fury before the end of the year. Those plans could obviously change, especially given that the latter will fight Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout later this year.

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Eddie Hearn has revealed Anthony Joshua's three-fight plan for 2023:



April - Return vs Top 15 Opponent

Summer - Likely Dillian Whyte II

Autumn - Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder



🗣️ Hearn said: "I truly believe Wilder/Fury is nailed on for 2023." [ Eddie Hearn has revealed Anthony Joshua's three-fight plan for 2023:April - Return vs Top 15 OpponentSummer - Likely Dillian Whyte IIAutumn - Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder🗣️ Hearn said: "I truly believe Wilder/Fury is nailed on for 2023." [ @DAZNBoxing Show] 📋 Eddie Hearn has revealed Anthony Joshua's three-fight plan for 2023:📆 April - Return vs Top 15 Opponent📆 Summer - Likely Dillian Whyte II📆 Autumn - Tyson Fury/Deontay Wilder🗣️ Hearn said: "I truly believe Wilder/Fury is nailed on for 2023." [@DAZNBoxing Show]

