Anthony Joshua's next opponent possibly revealed 

Jermaine Franklin has emerged as Anthony Joshua's most likely next opponent.

'AJ' has been out of action since his high-profile rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in August. The two previously faced off in September 2021, with 'The Cat' dominating en route to a unanimous decision victory.

For what it's worth, the Brit made a lot of improvements and covered a lot of the gap between himself and the Ukrainian. However, Joshua once again came up short, this time by split decision.

Following the defeat, the former heavyweight champion was in talks for a quick turnaround against Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' has gone back and forth with Joshua over the years, but the grudge match was unable to be made.

Since then, Anthony Joshua has been quiet as to a return. While Eddie Hearn has previously stated that the former champion will likely return in April, there's been no opponent linked until now.

The Daily Star was the first to report that Jermaine Franklin is the leading contender to face the British star on April 1st. '989 Assassin' is fresh off his clash with Dillian Whyte in November.

'The Body Snatcher' wound up claiming the win by decision, but it was highly controversial. If Franklin does get the nod to face Joshua, he'll have another chance to show he belongs in title contention.

Eddie Hearn reveals 2023 plans for Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin will likely just be the start of a hectic year for the British star.

Simply put, 'AJ' has had a rough last two years. Having come out 0-2 in his series against Oleksandr Usyk, and then having a clash with Tyson Fury also falling through, it's been a rough patch for the Brit.

This year, the former champion seemingly wants to hit the reset button. Eddie Hearn has revealed that it involves a very active 2023, complete with three fights against top opponents.

This month, the head of Matchroom Boxing revealed that Anthony Joshua would return in April against a top-15 opponent. We now know that the likely opponent will be Jermaine Franklin.

If 'AJ' can get through the heavyweight contender, he will likely face Dillian Whyte in the summer. 'The Body Snatcher' was previously knocked out by Joshua in a December 2015 meeting between the two.

If all goes well, he will then end the year with a clash against Tyson Fury. 'The Gypsy King' has previously shot down a fight with Anthony Joshua, but that could change.

Poll : 0 votes