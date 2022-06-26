Robert Garcia heaps praise on Oleksandr Usyk but vows to make Anthony Joshua a three-time heavyweight champion

Anthony Joshua has tools to become a three-time world heavyweight champion, according to new trainer Robert Garcia. Garcia believes that, whilst Oleksandr Usyk is a formidable opponent, ‘AJ’ has what it takes.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk first fought in September 2021. Usyk earned the bout as he was installed as the WBO mandatory challenger. Joshua entered the first bout as a favorite, but it was anything but easy for the former champion.

The Ukrainian former undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world put in an exhilarating boxing performance to outpoint the Brit. Both fighters are former Olympic gold medalists, so both have terrific boxing backgrounds. Instead, Usyk looked to be a much better boxer and won by unanimous decision.

Watch the first fight:

The defeat led to Joshua searching for a new training team. In the end, Joshua settled with Robert Garcia to lead him into the rematch.

Garcia said:

“Anthony has the height, reach, and power advantages but we cannot go in there thinking we can just get the knockout. We have to be smart and win the fight. We don’t know what Usyk is going to come and do."

Many believed that Joshua was unable to use his physical advantages in the first fight. Whether that was by virtue of his gameplan or whether Usyk managed to negate Joshua is unclear. Garcia, however, believes that they are the key to victory in the rematch.

His new trainer added:

“Usyk might come and do something that means we have to box more, you never know but we will be ready for whatever Usyk brings. Usyk is a great fighter and champion, I know him personally and how dedicated he is but we are ready to make AJ a three-time heavyweight champion of the world.”

Anthony Joshua has the opportunity to become a three-time world champion

Anthony Joshua became heavyweight champion for the first time by defeating Charles Martin. Martin was the IBF World Heavyweight Champion, a title he had won due to his previous opponent Vyacheslav Glazkov suffering from a knee injury in a bout for the vacant title. Joshua knocked him out in two rounds, winning with ease.

‘AJ’ became a two-time world heavyweight champion in Saudi Arabia. Joshua had suffered a shock defeat to Andy Ruiz six months prior. Both fighters exchanged knockouts in the first fight, with Ruiz eventually coming on top via a seventh-round TKO victory.

The rematch was however less noteworthy, as Joshua dominated the fight from the first bell before stopping Ruiz in the second.

Watch Joshua become a two-time heavyweight champion:

