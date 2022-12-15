A blockbuster heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder might be a possibility in 2023.

‘AJ’ appeared in an edition of 'Actually Me', a video series by British GQ, in which he answered fan questions from several social media sites.

When asked why Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua hasn't taken place, Joshua stated that he thinks the fight will happen in the future:

“It will definitely happen, we’re in the same division, we’re in the same era, that means the fight has to happen. 2023 is looming, it’s a big year for boxing, we’re all at the top of our divisions and that fight will definitely happen and bring a lot of light to the heavyweight division."

'AJ' answered a host of questions about boxing and was also asked who he would prefer facing next, Dillian Whyte or Tyson Fury? The British heavyweight explained:

“It has to be Dillian Whyte, North London vs. South London. Fury is good, but he’s a Manchester boy. I think Dillian has more swag in general.”

When referring to a picture of Dillian Whyte and himself where he appeared to be in a confrontation with ’The Body Snatcher', Anthony Joshua added some context to the picture and doubled down that he would beat Whyte again in a rematch:

“It looks like he’s putting me under pressure, but I’m under no pressure there, but I’ll still smoke Dillian anyway.”

Check out the full interview below:

What’s next for Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Joshua faced Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in August 2022 and lost via split decision. Since then, much has been speculated about his return and opponent for his comeback fight.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes all of Joshua's fights, was recently asked in an interview with iFL TV if they had an opponent in mind for Joshua’s return in 2023 and if a rematch with Dillian Whyte was on the cards. The promoter responsed:

“Probably not next, AJ’s gonna fight end of March it looks like. I don’t think that’ll necessarily be Dillian Whyte. But the issue at the moment is, it’s been well documented that he’s building a training team. You can’t really lock in an opponent until the training team is in place. We have a list of four or five opponents and Dillian Whyte is on that list, we’ll have to see.”

Check out the full interview below:

Joshua looks to be adding some new coaches to his team for a return in March 2023 and the fight will most probably take place in the UK. His opponent, however, is still unknown.

