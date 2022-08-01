Anthony Joshua suggested to pretend that it's a six-round fight against Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch

Anthony Joshua has received several suggestions on how to tackle Oleksandr Usyk in the rematch from several boxing pundits. After lopsidedly losing his heavyweight belts to Usyk in London, ‘AJ’ needs to regain his status as heavyweight champion on August 20 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua cannot afford to lose twice in a row as that could endanger his position as a top-tier title challenger in the heavyweight division. Meanwhile, former world champion George Grooves also advised Joshua on how to vanquish Oleksandr Usyk.

Grooves also acknowledged that Robert Garcia is a great addition to AJ’s side. In an exclusive chat with Seconds Out, ‘Saint George’ said:

“I feel like people do an injustice when they are like, oh he needs to get back in his old ways when he would come out[swinging]... I mean he was never just a raggedy, come out swinging and using his power.”

“Joshua has got that element you know, that element of, he does tire you as the fight goes on but I think he might have to think this is a six-round fight rather than a 12-round fight and try to get rid of him [Oleksandr Usyk]. He [Joshua] has got the size advantage.”

Anthony Joshua looked helpless in his last outing against Usyk. He remained on the wrong end of a one-sided beatdown. Usyk attacked him from every angle throughout the fight. Things became so bad that the final timer blew off five seconds earlier, else Usyk may have stopped Joshua at Wembley.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk will be important for the heavyweight division

Usyk has sparked havoc in the heavyweight division by beating Anthony Joshua. However, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion is still new to the weight class. That said, WBC champion Tyson Fury claims himself to be retired for now. Also, former WBC champion Deontay Wilder has also not announced his comeback since losing to Fury in 2021.

The heavyweight division, therefore, is clearly lacking superstar names. If ‘AJ’ fails to avenge his loss against Usyk, it will be another massive blow to the division.

Joshua has appeared optimistic about reclaiming his championship status. By doing so, he can also urge Tyson Fury to come out of retirement and stage an epic All-English super-fight against him.

