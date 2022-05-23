Anthony Joshua sends message to a 11-year-old boy who lost his finger

Anthony Joshua was one name amongst a series of Sports Stars who sent messages of support to an 11-year-old boy. Raheem Bailey, from South Wales, lost his finger whilst trying to escape a group of bullies during an attack at break time.

Bailey’s finger was caught on the railings as he tried to run away from the abuse.

The 11-year-old boy, from South Wales, is a victim of racial and physical abuse at school. The school has since been closed on health and safety grounds.

Shantal Bailey made an Instagram post about the ordeal that they had to go through:

"On Tuesday morning break time, Raheem was attacked and beaten by a group of children whilst in school. He was pushed to the ground and then repeatedly kicked.He made a desperate attempt to leave the school grounds in order to escape the situation but caught his finger. I received a phone call from Raheem and then the school informing me of the incident.The school told me that the ambulance wouldn’t arrive for two hours, but advised me not to drive Raheem to A&E myself. Raheem, his baby brother and I were taken to a minor injuries unit by the school bus, despite them knowing that his injury was severe.”

Shantal Bailey further revealed that she had received private messages of support from Anthony Joshua and Jadon Sancho. She has also launched a GoFundMe page for her son.

Runnymede Trust @RunnymedeTrust Here's the link to Shantal Bailey's crowdfunder to buy a personalised prosthetic finger for Raheem, and help cover costs towards his recovery gofundme.com/f/zg99q-sunshi… Here's the link to Shantal Bailey's crowdfunder to buy a personalised prosthetic finger for Raheem, and help cover costs towards his recovery gofundme.com/f/zg99q-sunshi…

Anthony Joshua has done good on multiple occasions

The Olympic Silver Medalist has had a reputation for his philantropy since turning professional. Towards the end of 2021, Joshua launched the Clean Herts Community foundation in hs local community, Watford.

Joshua has also made charitable contributions in Nigeria. Joshua is of Nigerian ancestry and was part of an initiative to send food to over 5000 people in collaboration with The Clean Hearts Foundation.

Anthony Joshua has also donated memorabilia to charitable organizations such as the Small Steps Foundation.

Joshua raised over £10,000 for the charity Key4Life. In a series of auctions for the charity, Joshua offered fans a range of signed merchandise as well as ringside tickets to his fight with Alexander Povetkin. Key4life aims to reduce the re-offender rate of gang-related crimes through rehabiliation and mentoring programs.

The Briton also sold a ’Anthony Joshua VIP Experience’ for £10,000 for the GeeWizz Charity. The experience entitled fans to ringside tickets for the since-cancelled fight with Jarrel Miller. GeeWizz provides support to those who have learning disabilities, a life-threatening illness or are neurodivergent.

Joshua has also supported causes related to boxing. The Anthony Joshua Fund was also created to help support boxing clubs during the time of the pandemic.

