Anthony Joshua seen training for Oleksandr Usyk with Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III playing in background

Anthony Joshua recently posted a training video on his Instagram story with Fury vs. Wilder III playing in the background.

Tyson Fury took on Deontay Wilder for the third and final time in October last year. The fight was an instant classic. Joshua training for his next fight with Fury vs. Wilder III playing in the background has raised a lot of eyebrows.

Take a look at the video:

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury do not get on well. Neither fighter appears to have any love or respect for the other. So why was Joshua watching the fight while training? One explanation is that it was a coincidence. However, many fans in the comments section believed that Joshua was studying 'The Gypsy King'. 'AJ' is currently focusing on his rematch with Usyk.

'AJ' wants his belts back so he can prove to people that his loss to Usyk was a one-off and it just wasn't his day the first time they fought. 'The Cat', on the other hand, looks to retain his newly earned Heavyweight Titles. He will look to beat 'AJ' and challenge the winner of the Fury vs. Whyte fight for all the titles in the heavyweight division.

Oleksandr Usyk does not care about Anthony Joshua changing trainers

Oleksandr Usyk sat down with 'Behind The Gloves' for an interview to talk about all things boxing. Host Michelle Joy Phelps asked Usyk what he thought of Joshua changing trainers. Usyk spoke in Ukrainian and his manager, Egis Klimas, translated:

"I don't think about what he's doing, I don't think, I don't care. If he's changing his trainers, is he changing camp, it's not for me. I know, am on my way, I have my team together, I have my trainers together, and we have a huge big team. And I really don't care what he's doing and how he's preparing for the fight."

Take a look at the interview:

Oleksandr Usyk seems pretty relaxed and confident as he prepares to defend his titles for the first time. However, title defenses are routine for 'The Cat' as he is the former Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion of the world and has defended his belts successfully in the past. However, in just his fourth fight in the heavyweight division, will he be able to replicate his performance from last time?

