Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 - Here's how to win a signed boxing glove from Usyk 

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 has caused widespread sensation across the sporting community. Especially so after Usyk’s dominant win in the original clash in 2021. Usyk, a two-weight champion, now holds the WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight belts.

While he is set to defend them against ‘AJ’ on August 20, the Ukrainian champion is enjoying all the stardom he deserves. Meanwhile, his social efforts to raise funds for war-struck children in Ukraine have also been appreciated all over.

NFT platform BlockAsset has collaborated with Usyk to sell a signed glove from the heavyweight champion. The official social media handle of BlockAsset wrote:

“To celebrate the release of Oleksandr Usyk's digital artwork collection, we're lighting a new fire pit on Blaze!”

“Grab yourself a boxing glove signed by the current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO Heavyweight Champion of the World.”

One can visit the website of BlockAsset to learn more about how to get the exclusive Usyk-signed boxing glove.

Usyk has dropped 2,000 pieces of digital artwork made by DosBrak, a renowned Irish artist. All of its revenue will be directed to the Usyk Foundation.

Usyk joined armed troops during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine alongside fellow boxers like Vasiliy Lomchenko and the Klitschko brothers. While he is now back to his boxing drills, the heavyweight champion hasn't forgotten his social duties.

However, he should solely focus on his boxing regime for the time being as he has a tough test ahead. Oleksandr Usyk looked flawless in his first fight against ‘AJ’, but he can't afford to overlook the Briton's abilities in Jeddah.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk is less than a month away

Anthony Joshua was regarded as one of the most feared undefeated heavyweight champions. However, he has now lost twice as a pro. His last loss to Usyk was worse than that against Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019. Unlike ‘The Destroyer’, Usyk didn’t knock Anthony Joshua out. He outclassed the Brit throughout their fight and picked up a comfortable win on Judge's scorecard.

Watch AJ vs Usyk full fight below:

Anthony Joshua has appointed Robert Garcia as his trainer for this particular rematch. Everything is at stake for him, including a potential future fight against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Joshua’s status as a high-profile heavyweight will also be on the line, as losing another fight in a row could endanger his position in the division.

