Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 weigh-in results: Both men get heavier for the rematch

Anthony Joshua will look for redemption against Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 in Jeddah and has clarified his intentions to win via KO on several occasions. The former champion, on his road to re-claiming the titles, has weighed 4.5 lbs heavier than his first meeting with Usyk at Wembley.

Anthony Joshua stood at a whooping 244.5 lbs for the rematch, while Oleksandr Usyk’s weighing scale showed 221.5 lbs. WBA, IBF, and WBO Heavyweight Champion Usyk has also boasted 0.5 lbs more than the previous fight.

There’s no denying that the first encounter between the two was a lopsided affair. Usyk manhandled ‘AJ’ for all 12 rounds and attacked him from every angle. Joshua looked helpless in his home country and surrendered the belts before Usyk’s dominance.

Almost a year later, both men will re-collide and the outcome could rephrase the future of the heavyweight division. With a professional record of 19-0, Usyk’s first few fights in the heavyweight category weren’t very impressive.

Following his undisputed title win in the cruiserweight category, Usyk’s dive into the big boy’s club seemed risky.

The Ukrainian, however, shook everyone by vanquishing Joshua. He is now a two-weight champion, holding most of the heavyweight belts under his name. As for ‘AJ’, the upcoming fight could be a career-defining moment for him.

Everything is on the line for him. The Brit has also appointed a new trainer in Robert Garcia for this particular fight. Having made all the adjustments, Joshua cannot afford to lose for the second time in a row. The must-win situation for both sides involved is what makes the fight so interesting. Here’s how to watch it live and the full fight card.

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2: How to watch the full fight card live

The heavyweight title fight will be streamed live on DAZN pay-per-view in 190 countries across the globe, including the USA, Canada, Australia and more. Oleksandr Usyk has secured broadcasting rights in Ukraine and will stream it for free via his YouTube channel.

Oleksandr Usyk (c) vs. Anthony Joshua, WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titles

Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhilei Zhang, heavyweights

Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique, light heavyweights

Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera, cruiserweights

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Jose Alatorre, super lightweights

Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova, women's super bantamweights

Andrew Tabiti vs. James Wilson, heavyweights

Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Nosic, light heavyweights

Daniel Lapin vs. Jozef Jurko, light heavyweights

Bader Al Samreen vs. Faud Taverdi, super lightweights

