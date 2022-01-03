Are Logan Paul and KSI likely to fight again?

Logan Paul and KSI have hinted that a trilogy bout could be in the works for 2022. The pair have competed against each other twice in the boxing ring, once as amateurs and once as professionals.

Both Logan Paul and KSI posted an image to their social media accounts in which 'The Final Chapter' headlines a poster depicting the faces of both men. Whilst the image does not explicitly state that there will be a trilogy bout, it does appear to heavily indicate that this is the case.

Logan Paul's post was also paired with the caption:

"This only ends one way @ksi."

The post states that there will be an official announcement on January 4.

Logan Paul was rumored to potentially be in talks for a boxing match against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. However, it appears that he will instead venture back into the world of YouTube boxing.

How did KSI and Logan Paul's first two fights play out?

As mentioned above, KSI vs. Logan Paul 1 was an amateur bout. They headlined an event that featured numerous other matchups between YouTubers and social media personalities, including Jake Paul vs. Deji, the main event fighters' younger siblings.

The event was a major success, especially considering nearly all the fighters on the card had next to no real boxing experience. Logan Paul and KSI's fight ultimately ended in a draw, which instantly had their fans clamoring for a rematch.

When the rematch was inevitably booked, it was announced that the fight would be a professional bout. The card featured a number of professional boxers throughout, including Billy Joe Saunders and Devin Haney.

The fight itself was a close-run affair, with both men having moments of success. It ultimately went the distance and KSI was left with his hand raised, winning via split decision.

