'We haven't really seen Jake Paul perform'- Austin McBroom is optimistic about facing 'The Problem Child' 

Austin McBroom believes Jake Paul hasn’t put out his best boxing performance on display. In a recent interview, McBroom shed views on Paul’s combat career, demeaning all the opponents of ‘The Problem Child’.

25-year-old Paul has fought AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley (2X) so far. Amongst them, Woodley and Askren have been MMA world champions in the past. While Paul knocked out all of his opponents, McBroom doesn't see the matchups as worthy. In a chat with TMZ Sports, he said:

“It’s interesting because I feel like we haven’t really seen Jake Paul perform his best, you know. His opponents, I feel like haven’t been much of a match for him for whatever reason, but hopefully we will see it some time soon. We will see how he does.”

McBroom also teased a potential showdown between him and Paul in the future. However, Paul is already way ahead of him on the boxing radar. ‘The Problem Child’ will headline a Showtime pay-per-view against Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

It will be a huge step up for Paul as he will square off against a professional boxer for the first time. All of his previous opponents have been non-boxers so the upcoming fight will carry massive importance for him. Meanwhile, McBroom is set to fight Paul's first opponent AnEsonGib. It wouldn't be outlandish to assume that perhaps Paul and McBroom could cross paths somewhere down the line.

Austin McBroom may have to chase Jake Paul pretty fast

Despite facing some harsh criticism, Paul has managed to see a steady rise in his boxing career. He has upgraded his selection of opponents in every successive bout and has already called out elite combatants like Canelo Alvarez, Conor McGregor, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

'The Problem Child' has also shown interest in fighting Mike Tyson and Anderson Silva. McBroom will have to put in work as a pugilist and do it quickly, if he wants to square off against Paul. That said, both come from the social media community, which could make for an interesting lock of horns.

