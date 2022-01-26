Jordan Gill vs. Karim Guerfi set for February 27

Jordan Gill and Karim Guerfi are once again set to clash inside the boxing ring.

The two men were set to fight in December 2021 for Guerfi's European featherweight title. However, the champion was forced to pull out from the bout due to lingering issues from COVID-19. The Frenchman became ill during his camp and tried to fight through it, but was forced to pull out during fight week.

As a result, the English boxer was forced to face off against short-notice replacement Alan Castillo at the event. The bout was ruled a technical draw after a clash of heads led to Gill sustaining a massive cut. Despite the setback, Gill now has another date with Guerfi.

Matchroom Boxing took to Twitter to confirm the matchup will be taking place Feburary 27th. The fight will be taking place on the undercard of Lawrence Okolie's WBO cruiserweight title against Michał Cieślak.

See Matchroom Boxing's announcement of the fight below:

Matchroom Boxing @MatchroomBoxing



Full undercard announced this Thursday at a press conference in London JUST ADDED: @_JordanGill 's European Featherweight Title shot vs @GuepardoGuerfi lands on #OkolieCieslak Full undercard announced this Thursday at a press conference in London JUST ADDED: @_JordanGill's European Featherweight Title shot vs @GuepardoGuerfi lands on #OkolieCieslak 👊Full undercard announced this Thursday at a press conference in London 🙌 https://t.co/vWTwjcrNSc

Jordan Gill and Karim Guerfi are both looking to improve after a rough 2021

Jordan Gill and Karim Guerfi are both looking to get back to their winning ways after a rough 2021. Both men had rough outings in the last calendar year, and the new year allows them both the opportunity to get back on track.

The British 27-year-old started off the year with a unanimous decision victory over Cesar Juarez in February. He then faced the aforementioned short-notice Alan Castillo after Guerfi pulled out of their December encounter. Gill failed to secure victory in that bout after an accidental clash of heads led to a technical draw.

Karim Guerfi, on the other hand, started off the year with a knockout loss to Lee McGregor for the European Boxing Union bantamweight title. Despite the knockout loss, he was given a title opportunity against Andoni Gago and won the EBU featherweight title via split decision.

Also Read Article Continues below

Gill and Guerfi were amped up for their original December 2021 meeting. However, both men are sure to be better motivated after their rough conclusions to last year.

Edited by Genci Papraniku