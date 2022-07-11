Ben Davidson says Billy Joe Saunders' return from Canelo Alvarez's loss depends on one thing

Billy Joe Saunders seemed devastated after losing his unbeaten record and world title to Canelo Alvarez. Despite being successful in the initial rounds, the ‘Superb’ fell prey to Alvarez’s power late in their clash. Canelo broke Saunders’ jaw with a swift punch and sent the former champion on a brief hiatus.

However, Billy Joe Saunders has regained his boxing routine with trainer Ben Davidson. That means the former super-middleweight champion is possibly looking to return. IFL TV connected with Davidson and talked about several topics and Billy Joe Saunder’s comeback was on the list. Ben Davidson said:

“He [Saunders] is training at the moment. I mean, he is enjoying his training. He is getting his weight off, getting a bit of routine back in his life. Whether he decides he is 100 percent, gonna come back or not, I suppose that depends on the business sides of things.”

Ben Davidson is one of the finest boxing trainers around the globe. He is also Tyson Fury’s ex-coach and had prepared him during his first clash against Deontay Wilder in 2018. Davidson believes Saunders still has a lot left in his tank and can go for another run.

Southpaw puncher Billy Joe Saunders has a 30-1 pro record. He is 32 years old and can probably continue for a few more years. However, it was reported that Saunders became overweight after the loss. He was completely away from the game. However, his recent resurrection at the boxing gym cites an interesting return from the pro.

The super-middleweight division is vast and is still under the reign of Canelo Alvarez, the undisputed champion. Alvarez will defend his belts against Gennady Golovkin in September. If Saunders can stage a successful comeback, he might get another shot at the world title.

Billy Joe Saunders can learn a lot from the Canelo Alvarez defeat

Saunders’ southpaw stance helped him dominate Canelo Alvarez for a brief period in their in-ring collision. Saunders looked confident and used prominent jabs at his Mexican rival. He also moved comfortably all over the ring. However, ‘Superb’ couldn’t keep up with the momentum.

Canelo Alvarez v Billy Joe Saunders

As the fight went deeper, Alvarez landed harder shots. Although Saunders was responding, Canelo got hold of the bout. He broke Saunders’ jaw and looked invincible. It was a tough loss to digest but it has also been a learning session for Saunders.

