"I know where I went wrong in that fight" - Billy Joe Saunders recalls the punch from Canelo Alvarez that broke his orbital bone

Canelo Alvarez captured the WBO Super Middleweight Title from Billy Joe Saunders in 2021 by handing the Brit his maiden career defeat via an eighth-round stoppage. Saunders was left with a broken cheek and orbital bone, which was the result of a series of uppercuts landed by Canelo. After the fight, Alvarez went on to capture the IBF strap from Caleb Plant to become the undisputed world champion at 168 lbs.

Meanwhile, Saunders is yet to officially announce his return. While he has hinted at reviving his career, the former champion looked back at the fight and explained how he identified his flaws. In a chat with DAZN, Billy Joe Saunders said,

“I was bending a lot low earlier on in the fight and the difference is that with world-class fighters and elite fighters you know, they are capitalized on that, and looking back at it I know where I went wrong in that fight you know. Dipping to my right, dipping to my right because he [Canelo] didn’t give himself enough room to let the lead and uppercut go for the first few rounds. But obviously then obviously he got the gift down.”

Listen to the telephonic interview below:

Saunders hailed Canelo Alvarez as a world-class athlete. That said, the two could be on a collision course again if they remain in the super-middleweight category. Canelo lost his last fight against Dmitry Bivol at light heavyweight and has come down to the 168 lbs division again.

He will now defend all of his bets against Gennadiy Golovkin, who is moving up from 160 lbs to relinquish one of the biggest rivalries in recent years. Canelo Alvarez is in the lead with one win in two fights against GGG, which the Kazakh boxer will look to level on September 17 in Las Vegas.

Billy Joe Saunders backs Canelo Alvarez to beat Gennadiy Golovkin in the trilogy

Saunders still has his eyes on Alvarez and is backing the Mexican star to beat Golovkin once again. Canelo Alvarez has already vowed to stop ‘GGG’ this time and Saunders foresees it happening.

The British pugilist justified his belief and explained why he wouldn’t bet on Golovkin this time. Saunders said,

“I believe [Canelo will stop Golovkin] so only because of the age factor. There’s one thing you know. We all, you know in this sport you can never be in that age and he was 40 years of age is that right?”

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golvokin 3 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will be available live on the DAZN Pay-per-view.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Allan Mathew