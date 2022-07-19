Bob Arum says he is unaware of Hasim Rahman Jr., criticizes hydration clause for the Jake Paul fight - "They are putting many obstacles"

In a quick interview with Fight Hub TV, Bob Arum shared his thoughts on the Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. fight scheduled for August 6, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

When asked about his thoughts on Rahman Jr., he stated:

"You know, I don't know anything about the kid, Rahman Jr. And it very well may be that making him lose so much pounds is going to deplete him, so he's easy for Paul to knock out."

He was then questioned about what he made of the rehydration clause. Paul explained on Morning Kombat that at the weigh-in, they had to make 200lbs, the next morning they could weigh as much as 215lbs, and then on the evening of the fight they were allowed to weigh as much as they wanted.

Paul has also stated that the New York State Athletic Commission was worried about Rahman Jr. having a size advantage. The NYSAC almost didn't want to sanction their fight, so this clause was to help with the advantage.

Arum stated:

"I think they're putting as many obstacles in Rahman Jr.'s path because, you know, straight up Paul doesn't think he can beat him."

He also stated that even if Jake Paul beats Hasim Rahman Jr., it won't give him any credibility or legitimacy as a boxer because of all the hoops he has made everyone jump through to accommodate him.

Catch Bob Arum's thoughts here:

Hasim Rahman Jr. states Jake Paul and team bullied him into taking the fight

On The MMA Hour, Hasim Rahman Jr. revealed that Jake Paul and his team used shady tactics and straight bullying to make him agree to their August 6th fight.

Rahman Jr. stated that he initially received a call from Paul's coach asking him questions about his weight, his feelings about his last fight, how often he's been in the gym, what he's been doing in the gym, and how often he's been sparring. Rahman Jr. thought these questions were about setting up a sparring session for Paul to prepare for the Anderson Silva fight, but then he got another call about setting up a fight.

He was given a time limit of 45 minutes to decide, and if he declined he would never be given the opportunity to fight Paul again. Interested in proving YouTubers have no place in the ring, Rahman Jr. accepted the bout.

Catch Hasim Rahman Jr.'s statements here:

